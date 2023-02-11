Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy, has been dragged on social media by businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa

Sandra had taken to Instagram to accuse the movie star of sleeping with her ex-husband, Steve Thompson

Iheme Nancy then reacted to the allegation on her Instagram page and claimed she had known Steve since 2012

Popular Nigerian socialite, Sandra Iheuwa, is in the news again after she accused actress, Iheme Nancy, of sleeping with her ex-husband, Steve Thompson.

It all started when the movie star dropped a comment on an Instagram blog where she bragged about how she can sleep with a man four times in a day as long as she likes him.

Sandra then reacted to Nancy’s comment and asked if that also included married men. The actress retorted by asking the businesswoman if she has a husband and it degenerated into a more heated exchange of words.

Iheme Nancy replies Sandra Iheuwa

The Nollywood actress then took to her Instagram story to react to the claims that she had been sleeping with Sandra’s ex-husband, Steve Thompson.

On her IG story, Nancy explained that she has known Steve since 2012. Not stopping there, she also blasted the businesswoman and noted that she could not even keep a man despite having an American passport. According to Nancy, Sandra needs to see a therapist.

In a subsequent IG post, the actress continued by warning Sandra because they are both in Lagos together and she is also a ‘mad person’.

Nigerians react as Iheme Nancy reacts to Sandra Iheuwa’s claims of sleeping with her ex-husband

A number of netizens reacted to the development between the two women on social media. Read some of their comments below:

lannis____:

“Even before he dreamt of knowing you” explains a lot when it comes from my gender"

mhizoti:

"Nancy you do em abi you nor do em?"

aktmeketino:

"What has America passport got to do with keeping a man? ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ ori ti block‍♂️‍♂️"

trevbil:

“I knew him/her before you”, the explanation most unrepentant/guilty people give."

zaimakprints:

"So America passport is one of the requirements to keep a man na wa oooo… what have I been doing with my life since "

kinglexy__:

"That's a confirmation! She simply confirmed the knacks! Awon osinwin eleyaaaa!"

sandy_coco__:

"Kettle calling pot black "

oluwakemi._o:

"Women supporting women nko"

seun_dreams:

"Battle of husband snatchers "

anjola____:

"You never answer You knack Steve Yes or No?"

angel_pauls:

"I can never understand single ladies doing friendships with married men, I mean how would u feel if it were your own husband being friends with single girls? LEAVE YOUR FELLOW WOMEN’s HUSBAND ALONE!!!"

Source: Legit.ng