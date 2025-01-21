Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana recently organised a lavish house party and one of his guests posted a video online

There were lots to eat and drink at the star-studded gathering as lucky guests even went home with juicy gifts

The video of Obi Cubana’s house party went viral and netizens shared their thoughts about the luxurious display

Nigerian billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana’s lavish house party, is making headlines after a video from the occasion made the rounds on social media.

Just recently, a content creator identified as Outside With Charlie took to his Instagram page to update Nigerians about how the party went, seeing as he was one of the guests.

For the first time, netizens got a clearer view of Obi Cubana’s Abuja mansion with its massive swimming pool.

No amount was spared in feeding the party guests, as Charlie captured the varied array of mouthwatering dishes that were prepared. Interestingly, professional butchers and grillers were also present to prepare fresh roasted beef for the party guests.

According to the content creator, Charlie, he got tired of eating at one point. He also disclosed that a competition was organised at the party and some lucky guests won expensive gifts such as high-heeled shoes, bone straight hair, and $1000 (N1.5 million) cash prize.

Reactions as Obi Cubana throws lavish house party

Outside With Charlie’s video update about Obi Cubana’s luxurious house party drew the attention of social media users. A number of them were in awe of the expensive display at the occasion. Read some of their comments:

Abkluv:

“It is well!”

chioma.eto:

“Guy!! how you take get invite?... Share up date nah😂”

parker.cally:

“My broda na God dey bless pesin.”

Jaybee_anochie:

“Una dey really enjoy for that Abuja.”

parker.cally:

“My Guy dat thing wey u talk say if no be dis kind party make l no invite u .. remember say dia is god Ohh!! ...🙄”

verasnow2008:

“Money na water.”

Abuja_influencer:

“If no be this kind of house party no invite me abeg 😂.”

nimzest_:

“Next time, take me too😩.”

Daberehomee:

“Awesome.”

touring.abuja:

“Chaiiiii,I will never be poor in my life🙈.”

ogensimah:

“If no be this kinda party, dont invite me.”

hawty_tiana:

“Enjoyment choke.”

de_truthh:

“You just de enjoy alone”

anyaebosiprince:

“If no be this kind party,no invite me,you go wait tire 😂😂😂.”

Mcshakaracomedian:

“Na this one be house party, no be all those house party way them go wan kiiiii person with lemon 1 lemon 2.”

emmycloud68:

“Tinubu is working.”

jasmineesset:

“God abeg… how can I get an invite.”

tobipop10:

“I get one underground party, shey you go show up?😂”

josephus__:

“This Cubana House party go give P DIddy a run for his money.”

Dunu_juliet:

“Did you hear anything like “I dare you to remove 30 things from your body” no. So make we respect ourselves for house party pls😂”

morufatomolara9':

“Money stop nonsense 🔥🔥🔥”

Aremhew:

“Abeg if no be this kind party. No invite me. Premium or nothing. 😂”

Olaynkaadebisi:

“Vanity upon vanity 😂”

taslyhealthytreats:

“Exclusive party🙌”

adah_of_abuja:

“Party like never before.”

