Hilda shared a video of her at her mum's restaurant located in Abuja where she had a nice time

The celebrity chef in the voice-over, however, shared a clip of two children whom she called hers

Amid the reactions from her fans about her having kids, the celebrity chef has since cleared the air

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci recently caused a buzz on social media following a new video of her and her alleged kids visiting her mum's restaurant.

Hilda Baci, who made headlines with the launch of a new opulent restaurant in Lagos, shared a video of her at her mother's fast food restaurant located in Abuja where she checked out some of the dishes.

The chef showed her some of her mum's foods, such as jollof rice, Coconut Rice, pastries, Fisherman soup, and pounded yam, which she tasted.

Hilda also showed off her bill, which amounted to a total of 73, 850. She didn't reveal whether she paid or not.

In the voice-over that came with the video, Hilda was spotted at the table with her sister and two kids in school uniforms, whom she said were hers.

Sharing the video, Hilda Baci wrote;

“Please o is this a normal occurrence in a fast food or should I lodge a complain."

Watch the video Hilda Baci shared below:

Reactions trail Hilda Baci's video

Some of her followers were surprised to hear her refer to the kids as hers as they took to her comment section to react, read some of their comments below:

memoraofabuja commented:

"See where she called her younger siblings her children? Wait for Facebook blogs to post “Finally, Hilda Bacci Reveals the faces of her two children."

_mary_blessing said:

"Wow nice voiceover. 👍. Didn’t know you had kids they’re very cute though.."

cjcalebs_studio wrote:

"Your kids are beautiful."

onlythefamily4645 said:

"Omo dapper Dey enjoy oo."

kennyskitchen___ commented:

"Ahhh,? Some said, she didn’t know Hilda had kids."

ayubaawesome_comedy:

"Congratulations two kids, wow."

ciana_kings_:

"Facebook bloggers go carry this video to talk about your twin children."

yummy_licia

"na even triplets , I wonder where the 3rd one dey.. Facebook captions go turn wildfire this week."

graciouslysandbee:

"Delicious. The kids weight needs to be checked though."

Hilda Baci clears the air

The celebrity chef dismissed the reports while responding to curious fans who asked if she had kids. She revealed that the kids in the video were her siblings.

Hilda Baci is in a relationship with music executive Dapper and was criticised after the likes of Shallipopi and Muyeez left his label.

See screenshot of Hilda Baci's response to netizen who asked if she had kids below:

Hidla speaks as Abuja restaurant threatens her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the celebrity chef shared her version of the agreement and alleged breach of contract with an Abuja restaurant.

Hilda Baci revealed she was uncomfortable with the restaurant using her name to headline an event and still charging people N25k to show up.

Sharing her proof, Hilda disclosed how she was contacted, her eagerness to meet fans, and even offered to cook for free.

