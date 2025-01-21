Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May, took a moment to celebrate the birthday of the late Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer Awele

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels shared new images of the widow to mark her day

May, in a touching post, shared cute videos of the time spent with Jennifer and spoke about her children

May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, has joined Nollywood actress Regina Daniels to celebrate the late Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer Awele.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina, in an emotional post, shared some stunning new pictures of the widow, accompanied by some of their heartwarming throwback moments.

May Edochie shares videos of her and Junior Pope's wife to mark her birthday. Credit: @jnrpope, @mayedochie

The politician's wife highlighted Jennifer’s strength and determination to overcome struggles and prayed for God to give her a long life so that she could take care of her three little boys.

Almost in the same manner, May Edochie spoke about the widow’s online presence and prayed for her to bounce back sooner.

She declared strength and wisdom in every step of the widow so as to look after her children.

Echoing Regina's sentiments, May also encouraged her fans and followers to support the grieving woman’s business.

“Hey @qutejay, I know you are not back online but it’s your birthday and there’s no harm in celebrating you. Here is wishing you strength and wisdom every step of the way as you struggle to stay strong for you and the boys.

"Happy birthday to you, beautiful! May your new year be blessed.

“I can’t wait to have your business fully back on the social media space. Anyone who wishes you well is welcome to support your business @dopeevents007.”

See her post below:

May Edochie’s wishes for Junior Pope’s wife trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ifunanya said:

"Happy birthday “ the Envy of all women” in the words of Junior Pope."

helenogonaa reacted:

"Happy birthday to you the Envy of all women. God bless your new age with strength, wisdom and prosperity."

stellamoge commented:

"The envy of all women,you were and you are still your husband pride."

abigygii stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful, God’s blessings, Favour, Joy and laughter. Cheers ."

mma_actractions wrote:

"Cute Jay envy of all women in this new year may the Lord give you reasons to be happy again, happy birthday beautiful."

ifeomajane added:

"Happy birthday Jay, it shall be well with and the kids, draw strength from @mayyuledochie May God that console and stood with her console and stand with you too, affliction will never rise again in Jesus name."

diamondaray commented:

"Awwh this is sooo thoughtful of you. This is help her snap back strong."

Ruby Ojiakor stirs speculation about Junior Pope's demise

Legit.ng reported earlier that Ruby Orjiakor finally found the courage to publicly mourn her late colleague and friend, Junior Pope.

After the tragic incident, the actress did not make any social media appearances. Ruby, who previously trended online with videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, finally made her first social media post since the actor’s demise.

She expressed deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence and revealed that this was the first time she questioned her creator.

