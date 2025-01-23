A Nigerian lady who visited Hilda Baci's restaurant has shared a video showing the plates of food she bought there

The lady showed the different kinds of dishes she bought and how much it cost her at MyFoodByHilda

A lot of TikTok users said the food looked yummy and worth the price she paid for it, but others said they were expensive

A Nigerian woman who visited Hilda Baci's restaurant has shared her experience with regard to the cost of food there.

The lady bought at least, three plates of food made up of different types of dishes in the restaurant.

The lady said she spent over N90,000 in Hilda Baci's restaurant. Photo credit: TikTok/Sofiat Mogaji.

Source: TikTok

According to Sofiat Mogaji, the first plate of food which is jollof rice, fried rice, native rice, moi moi and snail cost N23,059.

The second dish which is seafood okra cost her N31,750. The third plate of food is creamy pasta, Chinese fried rice, special fried rice and turkey cost her N36,013.

Altogether, Sofiat spent N90,247 at MyFoodByHilda, a restaurant owned by a popular chef Hilda Baci.

Sofiat said:

"Do you think it is a good buy? Would you like me to drop review of the food and also the location?"

Reactions as lady visits Hilda Baci's restaurant

@Cielo interiors said:

"It’s a good buy. You are her target audience awwww

@IBADAN/LAGOS CLOTH VENDOR said:

"Means we still Dey enjoy with eat with Mimi."

@Juvi said:

"Target audience awwwwn."

@Ihotu said:

"Na Frank?"

@Legacy empire

"Abeg, I prefer Chef Dammy restaurant. Make I hold her tight."

@hardey said:

"Una get money for this country Sha."

@Xoxo said:

"Let us be eating our Eat With Mimi."

@Big Pruuu said:

"If you calculate that money together and enter market do you know how much foodstuff you will come out with?"

@Jenny rose said:

"I prefer chef Dammy restaurant abeg."

@Life with T asked:

"How much be bag of rice?"

@Adérónkẹ́ ÌyáOníBedsheet

"Ah wait o. Abi na my eyes? Is that the portion?"

@poshest.vanilla said:

"My sister continue to waste ur money. We no really send you for here."

@Jennifer Oliver said:

"That food for 23k ??? that small thing."

@Queen.divascents said:

"For Enugu Ntachi I use that money and buy food I will eat for one month. God bless Ntachi for giving us premium food for shikena money."

@Tofah said:

"I bought coconut jollof rice just a portion, penne pasta, a portion too and 1 chicken, 24k ….I shock."

@queency said:

"You are her target audience…. Immediately I hear the price, I would remember I forgot my atm with the bolt rider(how it got to his own hands is none of my business)."

@Dera Jessie asked:

"E don finish Abi e get where e remain put?"

@MAMA said:

"One kilo of turkey 8500 half 4250 ..one derica of rice 1500 if nah the okra soup okra 300. Abeg no vex the chef in me can’t allow me to go buy expensive food wey be small portion."

Source: Legit.ng