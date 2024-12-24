Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has gone on to prove her love for her work as she unveiled her new plush restaurant

The one-time Guinness World Record holder shared scintillating pictures of the eatery's environment

Speaking further on her excitement about the magnificent project, she revealed where the location was and urged fans to patronize her

Nigerian renowned chef and one-time Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci has launched a new restaurant in Lagos.

The thrilled entrepreneur shared the announcement on her Instagram page, along with a series of images of the restaurant and a touching moment with her brother.

Hida Baci unveils her new restaurant in Lagos. Credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Hilda's passionate caption conveyed her gratitude to God and everyone who helped make her goal a reality.

She complimented Itaché Spaces, the interior designer and architect who created the restaurant's stunning design, as well as her loyal staff and consultants for their hard work and devotion.

The new restaurant, located at 8a Emma Abimbola Cole Street in Lekki Phase One, claims to provide a unique dining experience.

Hilda's post was full of joy and expectation, as she hopes to serve her clients better than before.

"Months ago, this was just a conversation, a dream waiting to take shape. Today, it's a reality—bigger, better, and more beautiful than I could have imagined.

"I'm deeply grateful to God for making this possible and to everyone who played a part in this journey. To my amazing customers, you are the heart of this dream. To Itaché Spaces, our incredible interior designer architect, @itachespaces thank you for bringing the vision to life. And to my dedicated staff and consultants, this wouldn't be possible without your hard work and passion."

See her IG post below:

Fans celebrate with Hilda Baci

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mimionalaja:

"Congratulations hun!!!"

social_media_ninja_:

Congratulations @hildabaci ma pami nah !!! More grace 😍

lindaosifo:

"Massive congratulations beautiful."

social_media_ninja_:

"Congratulations @hildabaci ma pami nah !!! More grace."

creamycoco29:

"Congratulations 🎉👏🏿 best wishes forever my best teacher 😍 i connect from this."

doris_eneje:

"So proud of you."

Hidla Baci speaks as Abuja restaurant threatens her

Hilda Baci told her version of the agreement and alleged breach of contract with an Abuja restaurant.

The chef revealed she was uncomfortable with the fact that the restaurant Vibebyann used her name to headline an event and still charged people N25k to show up.

Sharing receipts and proof on her phone, Hilda disclosed how she was contacted, her eagerness to meet fans, and even offered to cook for free.

