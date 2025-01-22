Social critic Verydarkman has spoken about how much Nigerians love him as he stepped out from his home

In a video, his fans rushed him and screamed his name consistently and made movement difficult for him

He said that the way people regard him has made him release that he has a responsibility to the people and he can't disappoint them

Fans showed how much they love social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), as he stepped out to a public place recently.

They rushed him as they sighted him and kept screaming his name as he tried to navigate through the crowd at night.

in a position like this, he realises how he is charged with a lot of responsibilities and he can't let the people down.

VDM speak as fans rush him

According to the social critic, he is not perfect but he believes God knows that he tries his best to play his part. He added that the love is always massive whenever he steps out. Hence, it is a reminder that people appreciate his efforts.

Speaking about the phones in his pocket, he said that no one tried to take them from him. He noted that people have advised him to move around with security but he said he does not need it because he is not a politician.

The media personality asked that what was the point of being a celebrity when his supporters cannot touch hm. He said that he does not even mind if they decide to stab him, and he described how his fans rushed him as a ratel movement.

VDM and controversies

Aside from helping the masses to recover their stolen funds and fighting for justice for the downtrodden, VDM has been enmeshed in several controversies.

Some of the people he has dragged on social media include Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, her lover Paulo Okoye, billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, cross-dresser Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju aka Bobrisky, and singer and actor Folarin Falana aka Falz, among others.

Some of the dramas have led to him being slammed with a lawsuit and his case with the Falanas is currently in court. VDM is very vocal and often says that no one can shut him up or cancel him, not even President Bola Tinubu.

It is pertinent to note that VDM is a philanthropist who has often helped those in need. Whenever he gets financial encouragement or support from people, he gives out some of the money to support his fans' businesses.

Fans welcome VDM at Lagos market

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan recently stormed a popular market in Lagos after he arrived in the state.

VDM was in Lagos for his court case with Femi Falana and his son Falz, and he took time to mix with the people on the streets

In a video posted online, a large crowd was seen gathered around VDM as they welcomed him into the market.

Source: Legit.ng