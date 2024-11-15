Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan recently stormed a popular market in Lagos after he arrived in the state

VDM was in Lagos for his court case with Femi Falana and his son Falz, and he took time to mix with the people on the streets

In a video posted online, a large crowd was seen gathered around VDM as they welcomed him into the market

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, stormed the Lagos Island market during his visit to the state.

Just recently, VDM announced that he had arrived in Lagos for his court case with human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana. The case was later adjourned to January 2025.

After appearing in court, VDM took to his official Instagram page to share a video of him mingling with people in Lagos after he stormed the Lagos Island market.

Large crowd gathers as VeryDarkMan storms Lagos Island market. Photos: @verydarkblackman / IG

In the clip, a large crowd of young men surround VeryDarkMan as he proudly walks into the market. At one point, a fight breaks out between some of the men, and the online critic tries to make peace between them.

Several people tried to get beside VDM to take photos and videos with him as he walked in the middle of the market.

The online critic accompanied the video with a caption where he spoke about being loved unconditionally. He wrote:

“GOD KNOWS THE LOVE ISNT PAID FOR…GOD BLESS THE RATELS WORLD WIDE….NO BE BY POWER NA GOD(BORN N BRED ON THE STREET…. @dkokopee na man you be.”

Reactions as VDM storms Lagos market

The video of VeryDarkMan being shown love by people at the Lagos Island market raised the emotions of some of his fans on social media. Read some of their comments below:

De_berlincocktail:

“You’re indeed a great hunter. Respect ✊.”

jerry_paid0001:

“VDM❤️👏 (For the people).”

Mr_anointing1:

“VDM for president 👏.”

crystalhouseholdinterior:

“The love is massive ❤️❤️❤️.”

Darlingtonshotit:

“Youth presido ❤️❤️❤️.”

wizzymighty:

“God bless the Ratel family.”

Realjayslot:

“Am Happy to see this, am sure many will still be bitter to watch this 😂😂😂😂 CARRY ON MY GUY 🙌🙌🙌.”

Akinkunmi_iberu:

“Naso love everywhere.”

Dykegadgets:

“Enter computer village Abeg , your die hard fans Dey here Abeg Abeg Abeg Abeg Abeg.”

Ukycosmetics:

“The love is too much😍.”

Preye_ziprebo:

“The people's choice ❤️.”

Don Jazzy donates N100m to VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Don Jazzy donated N100m to online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Recall that in a previous report, VDM cried out as he called on Nigerians to come to his aid after receiving the large amount from an unknown source.

VDM also shared a screenshot of the message he received from Don Jazzy, who disclosed that he sent him the money because he believed in his cause.

