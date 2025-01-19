Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the claim by his alleged baby mama Helen that he has children in Malaysia

Cubana Chiefpriest shared more photos of his alleged children and noted that he would visit them soon

He also noted what influenced Helen's decision to call him out and make several allegations against him

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has responded to the claims by his alleged baby mama in Kenya, Helen Ati, that he has children in Malaysia.

According to Cubana Chiefpriest, he named his son after the young boy Obinna, who was alleged to be his child by Helen. He said he was wondering how big Obinna and his younger sister Princess would be presently.

Cubana Chiefpriest added that he would link up with them in their country soon. Speaking about the pictures shared online, he said that they brought back memories of him and Obinna's family.

Cubana Chiefpriest replies alleged baby mama

CP, as Cubana Chiefpriest is fondly called, thanked Obinna's dad for all his support. He apologised for the embarrassment his online drama has caused him and promised to meet him soon. In addition, he said that it was what having fame and money caused him.

His alleged baby mama Helen has been on his neck for a while now and it seems there is no end to their dramas yet. She also said that she was ready for a DNA test on her son and she asked CP to take responsibility for his alleged son.

See Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged children in the slides below:

See CP's reaction on his Instagram stories below:

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged Malaysian children

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's post on his alleged children in Malaysia below:

@tofperfume:

"At this point, I am pitying Cubana Chiefpriest. I don't even know what to say."

@oliverpraise:

"Most women think having a baby can make a man stay and change him. My sister, you will cry together with your baby."

@uc_charles_:

"Evidence na water."

@iam_bmodel:

"For those of you women that keep supporting this woman knowing fully well she is a chronic clout chaser. May your brothers be accused the same way. It’s obvious the woman has a plan. She has two kids, why is she not pointing fingers at her other baby daddy? She wants to reap where she no sow. Jezebel, no go find work."

@hozalofficial:

"Hahahaha proof na water."

@gurlcharityy:

"Lmao evidence choke. Helen go take care of your son."

@certifiedmichael:

"This woman don over frustrate CP. Na spiritual wife na she be"

CP's alleged baby mama fires back

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest’s recent claim had drawn a reaction from his alleged baby mama, Helen Ati.

Shortly after the celebrity barman claimed not to know her, the Kenyan single mum reacted by posting screenshots of their WhatsApp chat.

The online drama between Cubana Chiefpriest and Helen Ati drew the attention of many Nigerians, and they dropped their hot takes.

