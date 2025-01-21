Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo has shared his take on billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy’s single status on social media

In a video making the rounds, the international model gave his reasons for believing DJ Cuppy is not ready to settle down

Mr Nigeria’s opinion about DJ Cuppy’s love life was met with mixed reactions from several social media users

Mr Nigeria Supranational Ugo Nwokolo has shared why he believes the billionaire’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is actually not ready to get married.

DJ Cuppy has been quite vocal about her yearning for a meaningful relationship especially after her engagement with her British boxer boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, did not lead to marriage.

This was one of many relationships that DJ Cuppy had that did not lead to a meaningful end. She has been vulnerable about how it affected her on social media.

Netizens react as Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo explains why DJ Cuppy is not serious about getting married.

Just recently, Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo, was a guest on The Honest Bunch Podcast when he spoke about DJ Cuppy’s love life.

According to the international model, he does not believe that DJ Cuppy is actually ready for marriage. Explaining further, Nwokolo said that he feels that way because if the billionaire’s daughter wants a man, she can go through her DMs on all her social media platforms and she would see messages from numerous men that are interested in her.

The international model said that not every man in DJ Cuppy’s DM would be a gold digger and there must be some of them who have true feelings for her. Ugo Nwokolo said it’s the wrong mentality for the billionaire’s daughter to be looking for a man with the same social status as her.

In his words:

“Personally I feel DJ Cuppy is not ready to get married because if she’s really interested in getting married, there’s one thing she needs to do. Let her just go to her DM, across all social media platforms, she’s going to see at least tens of thousands of DMs from men. The thing is all the men in her DM cannot be gold diggers. From that 10 thousand DMs, there must be one or two or three men with genuine intentions who love her for who she is but she is looking for someone of the same social status that she is. That’s the wrong mentality I want to correct, that’s where my advocacy comes in. So as a woman, if you're comfortable enough, please go for men who are of lower social status.”

See the video below (28:00):

Reactions as Mr Nigeria gives DJ Cuppy tips to get a man

Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo’s advice to DJ Cuppy about finding a man was met with mixed feelings from netizens. Legit.ng gathered what some of them had to say:

Callmedamy:

“E pele special adviser 😂”

uccie_standard:

“How do you people put mouth into other people's business because of what?”

Vina_m_queen:

“Na she tell you? Imagine a grown adult analyzing someone’s life.”

elishajboy:

“I totally agree with him.”

lucy_ng2:

“Imagine a sitting in a podcast analyzing analyzing a stranger’s life.”

Omo_elewaa:

“To see the 10 out of that 100 Ehn…she go don already vex say she no even want man again…cause men wey normal with good intentions on this Instagram…to see 1 na by Grace😂.”

iyanuoluwabm1:

“Abeg when is Donald trump banning podcast?”

weightlossproducts9ja:

“For her not to go through the DMs should tell you people that she's not desperate for marriage. Make una leave her nau. If cuppy wan marry, i dont think she'll be looking for a rich man or any man of her status. Possibly looking for whom genuinely Loves her and not because of her father's wealth or anything except for love.😢 For someone like that, na true Love not money or social level.”

iam_ladymay:

“You guys think it's that easy 😂😂😂 Dey play.”

Sweetest_girl_fi:

“I bet he’s In her DMs.”

nwanyibuego_:

“This guy that's not bright, tall for nothing.”

Mss_ogechi:

“They will just sit down and start analyzing people’s lives Jobless people thinking they have jobs.”

Sandra__odia:

“"Wrong mentality you want to correct" Oga, do you know DJ Cuppy personally?? Which kin yeye assumption be that. Pls, that narrative is dead on arrival. Which kin dirty assumption be this?? Why do people just think that because a lady isn't married and has money, it means she's "selective" and she doesn't want to be with a man who isn't in the same social class with her???”

Presh_pr:

“What is the definition of poor? I can afford Egg which I am happy to eat but can't buy a turkey, does that make me a poor man?”

johnglory82:

“Even though it's not his business but sense dey him opinion 💯💯💯💯”

Princz.z:

“Una go just dey talk nonsense. U dey ur house come no wetin she dey look in a man. Mumu man. Everything is not about marriage.”

