DJ Cuppy, in a recent post, shared what she expects from her future husband as she hinted at her spiritual growth

The billionaire's post about marriage comes a few days after she celebrated her 32nd birthday in style

DJ Cuppy's comment about her expectations from her future husband has since turned into a debate among online users

Nigerian billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, recently shared her expectations from her future husband.

DJ Cuppy, who shared an adorable picture of her with Aliko Dangote's second daughter Halima, also spoke about her spiritual growth.

Cuppy shares what she expects from her future husband. Credit: cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

According to the billionaire daughter, she wants a man who must seek God before he finds her.

"God may I be so deep in you that my husband has to seek you first before he may find me," Cuppy wrote in a tweet.

See DJ Cuppy's tweet below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cuppy was previously in a relationship with an Oyinbo boxer, Ryan Taylor before they parted ways towards the end of 2023.

What people are saying about Cuppy's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

amuelI10540458:

"If a man has to seek God before he finds you , he go too hard be that ooo , for where Deeper life sisters dey."

IHIMA_PRINCIPAL:

"You’re just in your 30’s and nothing should be rushing you. Enjoy your 30’s baby girl."

king_fahard:

"Don’t panic guys she’s 32 na normal ting."

Sleekchick22:

"A relationship with someone who has the same level of spirituality is the best ever."

Theonlyolamide:

"Mark my words, before this year ends, your own husband will locate you."

__Ephraimatic:

"This prayer comes from a deep heart cry God is not unrighteous dear He will answer."

DarijokeO:

"Na billionaire pikin dey beg God for husband like this. If you like no dey serious with your own. You go wise."

shadrackk_

"At 32? Better find person marry."

Cuppy shares her love language

Legit.ng recalls reporting that DJ Cuppy made her love language popular public on social media.

In her caption, she noted that she would always make time for charity events, especially for children.

She also revealed that giving was her love language, warming the hearts of her online family.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng