Actor Remi Shitta-Bey, in a recent video with his junior colleague Kunle Afod, shared how he battled stroke

Shitta-Bey, in the moving video, shared how he has been living off a drug that cost N850k per month

The actor also opened up on how some of his colleagues, like Jide Kosoko, Oga Bello, among others, had paid him private visits

Actor Kunle Afod recently paid a courtesy visit to his senior colleague and veteran Remi Shitta-Bey at his residence.

Shitta-Bey, who had lost weight, shared how he was recovering from a stroke he had been battling for a while.

The Yoruba actor said he refused to make the public aware of his sickness because he had support from his family, friends and colleagues.

Shitta-Bey, who is now recuperating, disclosed he lives off a drug that now costs N850k, which he buys every month.

Appreciating Afod for sending him N1 million at a time of need, the actor also appealed to new generation stars not to neglect veterans in the industry by featuring them in their movie projects.

He also spoke about colleagues like Yinka Quadri, Oga Bello, Ogogo, and Jide Kosoko, among others, visiting his residence.

TEEFAB:

"He's lost so much weight . But Alihamdulilahi for good health."

iamoriyomii:

"Wow…out of sight is truly out of mind, how can I forget this veteran? God bless you Afod, May God continue to strengthen you Mr Shitta Bay."

ibrahimsalami4014:

"All of us need to pay attention to HBP and other heart related health issues. High time we start getting health insurance and regular medical checkups. We .have lost too many good people to preventable illnesses."

yewandefolarin4544:

"So happy to see uncle Rammy Shitta bay alive. Awon great Politician inu Yoruba movie niyen. Perfect healing IJN."

tobao3909:

"Remmy Shitta Bay........I wish u speedy recovery......U are a fantastic movie living legend..... I rem KANRAN D KILLER in the early 90's......until now I tot Kanran was the brain behind it......cos he played d lead role."

