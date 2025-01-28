A Nigerian man has knocked those criticizing singer 2Baba over his separation from his wife, Annie

He shared four deep observations about Annie, sharing why she should face the consequences of her actions

This came after the singer announced that he and his wife had filed for divorce, taking social media users by surprise

After Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for a divorce, a Nigerian man, Kelvin Alaneme, slammed those who were criticizing the singer.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

He said 2Baba should not be blamed for ruining Annie. Photot: Facebook/kelvin Alaneme, YNaija

In a post on Facebook, Kelvin Alaneme came for those who blamed the singer for making the announcement.

Man says 2Baba shouldn’t be dragged over divorce

Kelvin said that there was an uproar because it was 2Baba who announced the divorce and not his wife, Annie.

He said:

“There is no perfect time to leave a toxic marriage or relationship. And only the two people wey dey inside know wetin their eyes dey see. With the uproar we are seeing, it is as if some people are pissed that 2Baba is leaving Annie, rather than Annie is leaving 2Baba. If not for “agenda to agend”, why would it matter who is leaving who?

“Is the end goal no longer the freedom and happiness of your so-called ‘friend’? And who made you an ‘online in-law’?”

Man shares four observations about Annie

Kelvin noted that people should desist from saying that 2Baba ruined Annie, giving four observations concerning Annie.

He said:

“And please, all this talk about 2Baba ruining Annie should stop. Annie is a full adult that made her choices. She knew what she was getting into and entered with clear eyes. She was not ‘jazzed’. She chose to stay knowing all his indiscretions.

“Every adult should be able to own up to their bad decisions and any consequences that may come from them. When Bimbo, IVD’s wife set herself ablaze - everyone was asking why she didn’t leave the marriage since it became toxic. Now, Innocent wants to leave and people are threatening to fight him.”

Reactions trail man’s stance on 2Baba’a divorce

Guzule Ibon said:

"How could you forget "women supporting women no matter what."

Emmanuel Kelechi said:

"The only thing causing outrage is because is the man who left. His leaving bruised the ego of Nigeria feminists coven."

Iwuno Buchi said:

"I can remember an Instagram live video Annie made sometime ago while having issues with the husband. Believe me, that marriage is a toxic one. Women would blame everyone else but themselves."

In a related story, a Nigerian man begged 2Baba not to divorce his wife, as he explained why using actor Yul and May Edochie as reference points.

Annie’s neighbour spills details about 2Baba’s marriage

A Nigerian woman shared what she observed about the marriage between singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

She said she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning their union, before and after their marriage.

Many who came across the woman’s post shared their thoughts, sparking debate on social media.

