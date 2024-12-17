Nathaniel Bassey recently shared a video of the proposed Hallelujah Challenge Center on his social media page

The gospel singer also listed facilities that will be available at the Hallelujah Challenge Center, including a prayer tower

Nathaniel Bassey's announcement has spurred comments from his fans, including actress Ekene Umenwa, singer Moses Bliss and Pastor Emmanuel Iren

Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has shared a video showing the proposed site for the Hallelujah Challenge Centre, named after his viral midnight Christian worship programme.

Nathaniel Bassey revealed in a recent post that the centre would include a global broadcast studio, office complex, and prayer tower.

Nathaniel Bassey shows ongoing work at Hallelujah Challenge Centre site. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The singer, one of the gospel artists who ministered at the recent The Experience concert, shared a video showing some men clearing the site.

An extract from Nathaniel Bassey's caption read:

"From this place, The sound of HALLELUJAH will rise to the nations of the earth. This is a new level of Glory ! So join us on this glorious journey."

Watch the video Nathaniel Bassey shared below:

Celebs, others react to Nathaniel Bassey's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

ekene_umenwa:

"Thank you Jesus."

mosesbliss:

"Praise God."

pdanielolawande:

"Hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah."

queenmurielleloves:

"The most inspiring leader goes to work because WHAT?? HALLELUJAH."

ebby_it_concept:

"Hallelujah our God faithful and true."

emmanueloterai:

"Hallelujah Mercy has started it, grace will bring it to completion."

weezi_chuks:

"The devil is in trouble."

seunbharbs:

"Hallelujah is genuinely the language to the ends of the earth!"

atinuke_aliu:

"Hallelujah People from every nation flow to this Hallelujah Challenge Centre! Isaiah 2:2, Micah 4:1. Take all the glory Abba Father."

olugbengaoe:

"Thank you Jesus from taking us from Glory to Glory... Nations are already calling us blessed and even kings are already coming to the brightness of this light."

Nathaniel Bassey buys airpod for lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer replaced a lady's broken Apple Airpods.

The lady's Airpods were reportedly damaged during the viral Hallelujah Challenge.

The young woman tweeted that she accidentally broke one while participating in the Challenge.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng