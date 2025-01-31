Olivia Chukwu, a content creator, also known as Hair by Tutorial, has shared her inspiring story in a post on Facebook to encourage her fans

In the post, she just bought a Mercedes-Benz after ten years of selling cassava and shared her before and after pictures

Fans were encouraged by the post as they congratulated her and shared their opinion about how far she had come

Nigerian content creator, Olivia Chukwu, also known as Hair by Tutorial, has shared her inspiring story in a Facebook post with her fans

In the post, the mother of two shared her before and after pictures with her fans after she bought a Mercedes-Benz.

Olivia Chukwu, a content creator, also known as Hair by Tutorial, encourages fans in Facebook post after she acquired a Mercedes-Benz. Photo credit@hairbytutorial

Source: Facebook

According to her, ten years ago, she was selling cassava, but her story changed after she started content creation.

In photos shared by the celebrity, she was seen sitting on a bag of cassava, while in another, she held the key to her Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic SUV. She encouraged her followers to be inspired by her journey.

Olivia speaks about material things

In the caption of her post, Olivia Chuwku noted that anytime she posts material things, people should be happy for her.

Recall that a few Nigerian celebrities also became car owners in the last few months.

Davido bought an electric Rolls-Royce. Video of the plush whip and its interior surfaced online.

Wizkid also got a McLaren 750S, which he has been sighted in some part of Lagos state.

How fans reacted to Olivia Chukwu's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the Olivia Chukwu. Here are some of the comments below:

@Anastesia Nneka:

"This your post just got me so touching and inspirational but I know it is tears of joy. My dear we are happy for you okay. It was destined that you will change your destination so as to change so many things around you, I dont know why am just."

@Ruth Jonathan:

"People will always talk. Likee they focus more on other people's lives instead of theirs, Do you jare. Your story is inspiring. Congratulations once more."

@Nicole's Trendy Cakes and Pastries:

"Time reveals all things. With perseverance and determination, dreams become reality. Congratulations."

@Sandra Lami Yakubu:

"When God show you mercy, congratulations dear."

@Nicky Sommy Ugom 1.:

"Grace is speaking. Congratulations darling."

@RoseAlfreds:

"Do you know this song by Moses Bliss. Lord am amazed by how you've shown me mercy..and This is the doing of the Lord. You are blessed Hair Tutorials & Lifestyle."

@Chidimma Aniebo:

"Life na stage by stage. I rejoice with you nne."

@Lola’s vlog:

"I’m so happy for you my idol you deserved it for hard working."

@ROOM OF FIRE:

"If you have never believed in prophecy, this prophecy will shock you in 3 days' time. God is going to connect you to your great destiny helpers who will help you to raise from zero to hero."

Qdot buys car for father

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Qdot pampered his father with a new car as part of his promise to the old man.

In the clip shared by the singer on social media, he stated that his father has never pressured him for money.

He pranked his dad about the car, before driving it to his house.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng