Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has given his fans religious advice on social media and has raised mixed feelings

The movie star talked about how going to church is not the solution to everything, as he advised people to go the traditional route

Yul Edochie’s words got social media users talking as they wondered if he was no longer a pastor

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has advised netizens not to always solve their problems with church but to go the traditional route.

The controversial Nollywood star caused a buzz after he took to his official Instagram page to share his thoughts about the phenomenon of ‘village people’.

According to Yul, he does not believe in the notion of village people holding down a person because they do not even have that time.

Netizens react as Yul Edochie says church doesn't solve everything, tells people to go traditional route. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

May Edochie’s ex-husband said that most village people are focused on their own lives while the people are the ones holding themselves back.

Not stopping there, the Nollywood actor advised people to go to their villages and ask questions about their lives through the traditional route. He concluded by saying that the church does not have the answer to everything.

In his words:

“Nobody hold you for village. Village people don't even have your time. They're busy trying to make headway in their own lives. Na you hold yourself.

Go home, go traditional and ask questions about your life. Know who you are, where you come from and where you should be heading to. Church doesn't solve everything.”

See Yul’s post below:

Reactions as Yul says church doesn’t solve everything

Yul Edochie’s post where he advised people to go the traditional route instead of going to the church piqued the interest of netizens. Some of them asked if he was no longer a pastor seeing as he started an online church in January 2024.

Read what some netizens had to say:

princessiswhite:

“The person managing your brand is portraying you as a confusionist to the public reason brands are looking the other way.”

angel_igwebuike:

“Bottled man, you go explain tire. You need a strong deliverance.”

Charisjennie_hairs:

“😂😂😂one minute pastor, another minute native okuko.”

jennyotu:

“Hahahahahahaha! Na one night of carelessness cause all these.”

charisjennie_hairs:

“OGA stand one place abi the pastor business no pay well????”

Lonely.5926:

“Even with ur diabolic dirty jazz u no fit still go far ,mugu.”

truthbrave:

“Nollywood producers, pls give Yul and Judy jobs abeg. Na so so motivational quotes since we enter this Jan.”

Exceltillinfinity:

“Just know where you stand to avoid confusion in life.”

Nilaabdul3:

“Tomorrow you are here with THANK YOU JESUS 😂”

peaceful_peace64:

“Yes ooo those questions are very important.”

2rac_e:

“Be like this year go unveil you as a native doctor. Lmao 🤣 I pray you don't fall as nwa dibia cos you have failed as a husband, father, actor, realtor, pastor, skit maker etc.”

lady_preshyy:

“Seems this year will be your year of total libration from juju kpekus. I'm happy you are coming out small small. But no too make noise so they won't put you back 😂.”

Michella_loon:

“E remain Muslim for you to do.”

thebeautyprismng:

“You no be pastor again?”

iamdx2:

“How many of u remember this guy ??”

ksolo_hitz:

“From pastor to chief priest, oga choose a stand.”

gfresh_interiors101:

“The most confuse human in Nigeria now…….someday God will unveil your eyes. Is it not u that open church and close it lol”

Andyagbaraji:

“But going traditional still leads us to village people 😂.”

Yul Edochie advises the youths

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had aired his view about the best way for the youth so live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars, phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng