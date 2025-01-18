Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has continued to shade singer Burna Boy for getting involved in his drama with his alleged baby mama Helen

He also knocked Burna Boy for giving his alleged brother $30k in a dark place, and he claimed it was ritual money

Cubana Chiefpriest also said that he was being tackled by Burna Boy and some Nigerians because he is Davido's bestie

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has expressed displeasure at how singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has been tackling him and he decided to shade him.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares why Burna Boy is tackling him. Image credit: @cubana_chiefpriest, @burnaboyogram

Source: Instagram

According to Cubana Chiefpriest, he is being dragged by Burna Boy and some netizens because he is a close friend to Grammy nominee David Adeleke, aka Davido.

He also said that it was people that Davido rejected that Burna Boy used to employ as his staff. Besides, he eats what OBO, as Davido is fondly called, has vomited.

Cubana Chiefpriest drags Burna Boy

The celebrity barman stated that the Last Last hitmaker is a fake person for trying to take care of a Kenyan lady Helen, who alleged that she has a son for him (Cubana Chiefpriest). He added that the artiste should not worry because he would soon add him to his football academy.

Speaking about his alleged brother Bethel Okechuwkwu who Burna Boy gave $30k, Cubana Chiefpriest said that he wondered why the singer gave him the money in a dark place. He also alleged that it was ritual money and Bethel is not his brother.

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest tackles Burna Boy

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest drags Burna Boy below:

@moshakodaku:

"You just want to drag David to your battles. Face your battles and stop all these bestie stuff like a baddie."

@habout_:

"CP. Be a man and own up to your responsibilities. Confirm if that child is yours and accept him."

@mayreexx:

"At this point this man needs to keep quiet. The too much talking and bragging is now getting annoying."

@ayclothing_clothing:

"Burna no even answer you again self. The guy don move on."

@jully01:

"If I was Davido, I for don warn this man to stop mentioning my name in this banter. Are you fighting for yourself or for David cause you keep tagging him."

@beemakidizela:

"Davido's bestie? What a weird thing for a grown man to say. Does being another man's bestie the best thing you can do??? This guy will do/say anything to stay relevant

@estherwhite3666:

"Did Davido announce you as his bestie. Entitlement too much jare. Fight your fight, stop dragging Davido name into it."

Cubana Chiefpriest calls out Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had made bold allegations as he seemingly resumed his social media feud with Burna Boy.

The celebrity barman reshared a video posted by Burna Boy, alleging that he and his family were being monitored.

Cubana Chiefpriest also went as far as tagging the Nigerian Police to the video, spurring reactions from Nigerians.

