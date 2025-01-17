There is no end yet to the controversies that singer Portable gets involved in, and this time, he decided to drag an Instagram influencer Mandy Kiss

In a series of posts, he described Mandy Kiss as a call girl after she encouraged his girlfriend Queen Dami to leave him

Portable also shared videos where he claimed that the Mandy Kiss does not have the kind of glory he wants, and she is an agent of evil

After an Instagram influencer Mandy Adefolarin, aka Mandy Kiss, encouraged singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable's girlfriend Queen Dami to leave him, the singer decided to fire back at her.

According to Mandy Kiss, Portable is using other powers for his career and one day, he will be exposed. She added that Portable requested Queen Dami to pray for him because it was what the Ifa priest asked him to do.

While Queen Dami, the ex-wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, and Portable reconciled after fighting themselves online, Mandy Kiss said he was disappointed in her. She also said that Portable had asked her out but she refused. Mandy Kiss described Portable as a manipulator and foolish person, and the Zazuu Zeh hitmaker blasted her.

Portable fires back at Mandy Kiss

On his Instagram stories, Portable claimed that Mandy Kiss was a call girl who sleeps with men in exchange for money. He also said that she was used in exchange for a 2023 Benz used car and her body is like kilishi (dried meat).

The singer added that Mandy Kiss was an agent of evil without blessings. Besides, he only sleeps with people with blessings. In a video, Portable said he was not crazy as he continued to insult the Instagram influencer.

Watch Portable's video below:

See Mandy Kiss' post in the slides below:

Reactions as Portable slams Mandy Kiss

See some of the reactions below as Portable drags Mandy Kiss.

@iam_arikeade_

"E be like say na Instagram I go carry chair sit down like this because me no understand again see person father and husband."

@princess_oghene:

"Omoh, the Dami girl needs slaps from different angle sha."

@stonecold_xxl:

"See person ride or die."

@qwinewa:

"People wey need glory self no get am, Oluwa ooo ma ku ise iyanu."

@nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"But this 2025 just start yesterday. Chineke Nna ogini."

@olorire__omoiyaakeem:

"This one na weapon fashioned against awon omo eleti dídí."

@mizpurplemakeupempire:

"He fit use am enter studio like that! Nah one talented werey."

@codedtobx:

"Werey dey Transfer aggression to Mandy."

@yes_shes_minarh:

"Spiritual husband is better than you button portable."

Portable drags wife Bewaji amid Dami's drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable had dragged his wife Bewaji into the ongoing drama involving his girlfriend, Queen Dami.

Recall that Queen Dami had revealed her reconnection with the label boss after getting dragged by her ex-bestie.

In a new post, Portable jabbed at his first wife, adding that she had stopped respecting and loving him like before.

