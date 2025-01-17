It may seem as though Portable is not only in a messy online drama with his ex-girlfriend and wife but also one of his boys

The singer went online to rant after he realized that one of his boys, Teramo, had released his direct line to the public

His move left the singer enraged as he went online to blow hot, explained what he'd do once he got a hold of him

Portable Zazu needs a break from social media for his mental health. The singer has been on the trends table ever since his ex-girlfriend, Queen Dami, shared a post about their relationship.

In a new development, it was discovered that the singer's direct call line had been exposed to the public, aiding the messy online drama with his ex.

This move got Portable angry, and he went online to express his anger while calling out the perpetrator, who was identified as Teramo. According to him, all those with who he has shown love end up biting him in the b*tt.

He state that he would make sure Teramo gets arrested for treating him in such a way. The label boss also noted that he spent about N20 million helping Teramo, only to get paid with such an attitude.

In his words:

"Me sef don dey use police dey look for you fear my return Teramo why did you share my number out just because I call you make we settle. I don spnd 20 million just because I only help up"

See his post below:

It will be recalled that Legit.ng had previously reported that Portable and his ex-girlfriend, Queen Dami, who also doubles as the late Alaafin of Oyo's former wife, had a messy social media fight and aired dirty lingerie.

Weeks later, Dammy came back online to shun online critics and relationship advisers, hinting that he had reconciled with the singer. Hours later, panic struck on the internet after her friend raised an alarm that she had fainted after being trolled by her ex-bestie.

Also, the Zazu crooner took to Instagram to expose his private chat with Queen Dami about her faithfulness to him. In the chat, Portable asked the ex-Oyo queen if she slept with other men during their breakup.

The chat also showed where the singer said if Queen Dami had slept with another man during their breakup, they could not reunite, which was a pity because she had a lot of blessings in her body. This question did not sit well with Queen Dami, who started to shed tears while claiming that her friend only wanted to tarnish her image because she was not happy with the idea of her getting back with Portable.

