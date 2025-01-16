Portable’s ex-girlfriend, Queen Dami, with whom he had a messy online fallout, has updated her fans

According to a post on her social media story, she knocked on online relationship advisers and told them to leave her alone

Dami told them to let her be and mind their business, as her relationship doesn’t have to make sense to anyone

Nigerian social media personality Queen Dami, who also doubles as the late Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-wife, has startled her fans with an online post.

Recall that Dani and Portable fell out really badly on social media, leading to online in-laws interfering in their relationship.

Portable ex-girlfriend Queen Dami says people should mind their business. Credit: @portablebaeby, @officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

They both said awful things to each other as Portable declared all he had done and how he had impacted Dami's life. After several back-and-forths, Dami went online to post about her relationship. She stated that it does not have to make sense to anyone as it is not a community project.

It is unclear if her message suggests that he plans to reunite with the Zazu crooner or is just a general warning. Fans eagerly await her confirmation.

Dami wrote:

"Your relationship does not need to make sense to anybody except you and your partner, It's a relationship, not a community project. There's no love without forgiveness, and there;s no forgiveness without love."

"99 advisers 0 helper. trust nobody oooo, Awon oloriburuku nah you go advise person nah you go dey badmouth person for her back. Hmmmm. True love never dies. No matter what follow your heart and that's what I'm about to do, May God help me."

See Dami's post here:

Portable ex-girlfriend Queen Dami says people should mind their business. Credit: @officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

Dammy also posted:

Legit.ng reported that Queen Dami had posted the reason for packing out of Portable's house. She also spoke about her pedigree and how fans raised money for her. In a new video by the singer, Portable said that he has screenshots of all the men who had slept with Queen Dami.

Fans react to Queen Dami's post

Read some reactions below:

@irekabiti27:

"Welcome back to badmus family."

@dj_student_ogoibile_:

"You just dey use scope you miss him 😂."

@folashade2889:

"You too fine 😜🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰I love you."

@bornjunefunds:

"See as you dey glow after you and that werey olorin no dey again 😂."

@thriftbytez:

"Oga rest with this ur caption if u wan go back go now."

@sotikare1010:

"See as u fine come go allow dah eczema nack u 😂😂😂 Girls can nack anything 4 raba sha."

@salamolamilekan1:

"My question is that, It this how u clean for real💋😍."

@yemight_clothings:

"I can't believe portable Don nack this beautiful girl."

@gushi_king:

"Looking so beautiful."

@oladeji_14:

"Mhiz Portable 😂😂😂."

Queen Dami reacts to allegations

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Portable's girlfriend, Queen Dami, addressed the allegations of killing her late husband, Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The former queen and the controversial act recently decided to fight each other online after the former went on live video with her friends.

Following that, Dami shared her frustration towards the musician and narrated how he treated her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng