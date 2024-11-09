2Baba was elated as he announced the latest car he added to his garage, and he shared who gifted it to him

In a video, he spoke about how useful the car would be to him in this challenging economic period

The music car also drove the car around his vicinity which got several reactions from social media users

Singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, expressed excitement after businessman Ned Okonkwo gifted him an electric car for his 49th birthday.

2Baba gets electric car gift for his 49th birthday. Image credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

He described his gift as beautiful and prayed that God would bless his friend Ned, whom he also described as an amazing brother.

According to the African Queen crooner, the electric car came in handy in this period that fuel is quite expensive. He added that he may convert it into a proper and safe CNG (compressed natural gas) level.

Several celebrities and fans were surprised that 2Baba could drive as the video shared on his Instagram page had him driving his electric car gift. Other fans congratulated the music star and noted that he deserved the expensive car gift.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to 2Baba's electric car birthday gift

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to 2Baba's electric car gift from Ned Okonkwo below:

@alexxekubo:

"Baba so you sabi drive? Abi the car na Self drive? Ancestor abeg where you match for the car to move?"

@officialveezy:

"First time am seeing great 2baba driving."

@youngest_coach:

"5k fuel for that car go carry u reach Benue."

@thinkfa3hionxlifestyle:

"While they donate to individuals, they hardly donate to universities that will mold greater personalities. Shame!"

@babarex0:

"I no believe u. I go kuku google am."

@03mediaceo:

"I don kuku Google am and confirm say na machine be that. Congratulations to both the receiver and the giver."

@klinsmanizuogu:

"You deserve more than that. Congratulations to you king."

Annie Idibia celebrates 2Baba's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that celebrity couple Annie and 2baba Idibia sparked conversations online as the wife celebrated her husband's birthday.

2baba, who would be releasing an album soon, clocked 49 on September 18 and was hugely celebrated.

Taking to IG, his wife shared throwback images of them and wrote nice words to him in the caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng