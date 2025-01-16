Controversial street-pop star Portable Zazu has returned to social media hours after he was spotted by a riverside

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Zeh Nation boss went viral after he was spotted bathing with bottles of Fanta drink in what was considered a ritual

Portable Zazu's new video has seen many of his fans and followers teasing him about his appearance

Controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, returned to social media hours after causing a public spectacle when he was spotted by a stream.

Recall that Portable shared a viral video on his social media timeline of him pouring bottles of Fanta into the river as if offering them to the marine gods.

Another clip showed the Zeh Nation label bathing with the beverage and vigorously sponging.

The video of Portable by the riverside trended just hours after he showed fans his extensive collection of local soaps and body creams.

Portable shares another video

The Zazu crooner in the new video was seen grooving to one of his songs, which was about money ritual.

Portable also showed different views of his face, wanting fans to see his facial tattoos.

He added in a caption:

"Oshole Tiwa Okay Thank God For Life."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable had expressed displeasure after being compared to more popular colleague Asake 'Mr Money,' who recently returned to social media with new facial tattoos.

Watch the first video Portable shared after bathing with Fanta at a stream below:

What people are saying about Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some of the Zeh Nation label bosses continued to taunt him over his display at the riverside, and others dropped comments about his appearance in the video, teasing him. Read them below:

dollargeneral17:

"Na broken bottle dem take draw this."

king_ololade_rufus69:

"You are my Fav but I know you are not okay."

husseingeometry:

"As you don use Fanta bath see as you look so fantastic."

dafrosh_official:

"Na tattoo be this Abi egbo (wound)."

_tiwalolu_:

"Ur wives are trying."

miameegotvibes:

"The girl wey dey kiss you dey try oh."

anita_baby26:

"Every woman’s dream."

largemanoflagos01:

"As you use Fanta baf see as you come fine…"

olobasheriff:

"Omo monkey get hope pass you. Too rough and rascal."

tommybomb_official:

"Bro make I tell you truth , this tattoo wey you draw for face no just mak……"

iam_king_horlarskid_:

"Why you no allow me help you draw tattoo."

its_yindah:

"skin care people suppose use u do ambassador, Make we see der work for ur face."

