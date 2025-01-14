Controversial musician Portable has got many talking on the internet after a harmless display of his dressing mirror

The Tony Montana hitmaker was seen doing a selfie video with his mirror as the camera captured an array of skin care products in his possession

A pile of different local soaps and creams lined up on the singer’s drawer, triggering reactions from his fans and followers

Controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has become a trending topic online after he displayed his skincare collection.

The street-hop musician took to social media to showcase an array of products he uses on his skin.

In a video shared on his social media account, the Brotherhood crooner was seen standing in front of a mirror and dancing while displaying a heap of various soaps and creams arranged in front of his drawer. Among the items were some local products like black soap.

As if oblivious to what he was showing netizens, he danced to his newly released song.

See his video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had received money from music collaboration with Nigerian-British rapper Skepta.

Portable announced this on his official Instagram page, stating that he was not ripped by Skepta. He also shared nice things about Skepta.

The song was released in March 2024, and shortly after, Portable made history with his debut entry on a UK chart.

The track, also produced by JAE5, debuted at no 93, marking a monumental milestone for Portable.

This achievement followed the song's outstanding success in Nigeria, where it skyrocketed to the top of Spotify's Nigeria charts.

With its addictive beat and memorable lyrics, "Tony Montana" captured the hearts of listeners worldwide, solidifying Portable's growing global presence.

Portable's skincare products stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cappo_d_tutti:

"No wonder wey you get eczema for your body."

kim_d_actor:

"How yu dey remember when to use each😂😂😂 abi na Collabo."

oluwatosinogunyebi:

"Make dem check dat house well, people head feel d inside, Omo how can someone who call himself celebrate dey show all dis rubbish."

alaga.ibile_:

"Na everyday we dey use eye see portable shrine. Abeg no use me ooo."

idrisojuroye:

"Best content creator of the year lmao . Him dey show us way tin other artist dy do low-key it well sha.:"

mcbooth_:

"Hope una don see why Portable skin no fit smooth."

heisolamilekan011:

"Omoh I never serious with my life oo. See portable wey get money oo."

_one_boi_like_dat_gram___:

"My question be say how you take sabi the one for breakfast lunch and dinner."

Portable's baba mama makes accusations

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was also beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

