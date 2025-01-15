A video showing Mohbad's mum and his brother Adura walking away from a press conference in Lagos to demand justice for the late singer is trending online

In the rowdy video, Mohbad's visibly angry mum as she shared how unhappy she was about her son's death

Mohbad's mother, while speaking in Yoruba, was heard saying she wouldn't 'let them take Adura too'

Mrs Abosede Aloba, the mother of the late singer Ilerioluwa Mohbad, caused a scene at the World Press Conference held on Wednesday, January 15 at Radisson Blu in Ikeja, Lagos State, to demand justice for the late singer.

Mohbad's mum, during the press conference, clashed with popular Yoruba actor Yomi Fabiyi over the cause of her son's death.

Mohbad's mum and his brother Adura attend press conference in Lagos. Credit: iammohbad/yomifabiyi

This was after Fabiyi accused Mohbad's brother, Adura Aloba, of messaging him on social media, claiming to know the cause of the former Marlain signee's death, according to PUNCH.

Mohbad's mum defended her son as she denied the claim, stating that Adura wouldn’t have known the cause of Mohbad’s death.

A clip showed an angry Mohbad mother shouting at the top of her voice, saying in Yoruba language,

“They killed Mohbad, and you want me to lose his brother unjustly. He knows nothing about his brother’s death; do not implicate my son.”

“I am not happy that I lost Mohbad because if he were alive, I wouldn’t be sitting here with you. They took my precious gift away, and I won’t let them take Adura, too,” she added.

A clip showed her walking away from the press conference with her son.

Watch clip of Mohbad's mum and his brother Adura at a press conference below:

The press conference comes days after it was reported that a private autopsy on the cause of Mohbad's death was ready.

Reactions trail Mohbad's mum's display

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, as many continued to mourn Mohbad.

vibrantstartups:

"You see that prayer “May your soul rest in peace” is soooo underrated. Feeling so bad for a total stranger."

user_hibernating:

"This matter again?"

princessomoegie:

"In all honesty , its good to have a good family, a family that will protect you. Both in prayers and physically. If he had protection he will still be alive now. They should just bury him and let him rest. This is painful to see everytime."

themidebrain:

So suddenly mohbad brother has a video evidence? Since ? Make this family allow moh rest jare they are not ready."

mekybliss:

"Only if we can choose our family . This boy have suffered even in death."

donorhairbrand:

"That young talented boy Mohbad was unfortunately born into the wrong family that doesn't really care about him in life and in death."

Mohbad's wife accuses his father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad's wife accused his father, Joseph Aloba, of delaying the DNA test to resolve Liam's paternity.

She accused Mohbad's father of rejecting the medical facilities she proposed for the test.

Omowunmi also claimed Aloba portrayed her son as a “bastard” online.

