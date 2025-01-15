The issues bothering Mohbad's son Liam's DNA test have resurfaced as his widow Omowunmi clashed with his father, Joseph Aloba

Recent reports shed light on what has led to the disagreement between Omowunmi and Joseph Aloba

The update on Mohbad's son Liam's DNA comes a few days after reports on a private autopsy on the cause of the singer's death made headlines

Omowunmi, the widow of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad, has accused his father, Joseph Aloba, of delaying the DNA test ordered by the court to resolve the paternity dispute of her son, Liam.

Recall that following Mohbad's death, one of the controversies that emerged was about Liam's paternity, with the singer's father insisting on DNA tests.

Omowunmi’s lawyers, Salawu Akingbolu Chambers, recently accused Mohbad's father of rejecting the medical facilities she proposed for the test.

According to PUNCH, the letter dated January 9, 2025, from Omowunmi’s lawyers revealed she objected to using UCH Ibadan, while Mohbad's father turned down her choice of Lagoon Hospitals for the DNA test.

To reach a resolution, Omowunmi was reported to have suggested Eko Hospital and Reddington Hospital.

Omowunmi expressed frustration over the delays and threatened to proceed independently with the DNA test if the matter remained unresolved.

“To our utter surprise however, instead of you responding to our letter of the above-quoted date, we saw Mr Taiwo Odumosu of counsel, whom we have profound respect for and Counsel to the Applicant, saying on social media that we are the ones who are not ready for the DNA, whereas that is not the case, and we are by this letter denouncing any such misrepresentation Mr. Taiwo Odumosu of counsel must have tainted us with on the social media. As a matter of fact, we deserve an apology for such unhealthy allegations,” the letter added.

Omowunmi also accused Aloba of portraying her son as a “bastard” online.

Mohbad's dad's former legal team responds

Hillceetee Partners, who revealed they are no longer lawyers to Mohbad's dad in a response dated January 11, 2025, denied allegations of misrepresentation on social media, clarifying that no statements had been made implying Omowunmi’s unwillingness to cooperate.

Reactions as Mohbad's wife, dad clash

Update on Mohbad's private autopsy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an update on Mohbad's autopsy to determine the cause of his death was made public.

This was after a coroner’s court in Lagos state granted Mohbad's family permission to conduct an independent autopsy and toxicology test.

The singer's family applied for an independent autopsy, citing suspicious circumstances surrounding his demise.

