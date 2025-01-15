Nigerian singer Phyno’s bouncer has broken his online silence after his recent exchange with billionaire businessman, Zenco

A video had made the rounds showing the moment the security personnel almost sent Zenco off the stage at his own mum’s burial

In a new video, the bouncer, Chidi, explained why he acted the way he did as he apologised to the billionaire businessman

Nigerian singer Chibuzor Azubuike aka Phyno’s bouncer who recently bounced billionaire Zenco at an event has spoken up.

Recall that a video made the rounds from the billionaire businessman Cletus Orakwa, aka Zenco’s burial party for his late mother. The viral clip showed Zenco dancing on stage with Phyno when the music star’s bouncer tried to send him away.

The viral clip caused an uproar on social media, and the bouncer explained his side of the story.

Nigerians react as Phyno's bouncer apologises to billionaire Zenco. Photos: @phynofino, @zenco_communications, @chidi7014

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his Instagram stories, the bouncer who is named Chidi, explained that he was not trying to disrespect the billionaire and that he only tried to protect his boss.

Chidi begged Zenco for his forgiveness and pledged his allegiance to him. He said:

“Good morning Nigerians, my name is Chidi. I am Phyno’s bouncer who tried to protect my boss. I was not trying to be rude to my chairman, Zenco, he’s my boss. I am here to apologise for what happened that day, please sir find a way to forgive me, I know I’ve offended you, please sir don’t be offended. I’ve seen what people are saying about me on social media, I’m not trying to shade you, I was just trying to protect my boss because I don’t know you sir. Please forgive me, I am your boy.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Phyno’s bouncer begs Zenco

The video of Phyno’s bouncer apologising to Zenco quickly spread on social media and it raised interesting comments from netizens. Several of them commented on the billionaire’s appearance.

Read comments below:

dollynwaduba:

“Awwww please sir forgive him🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 his action was actually justified, cos he was only trying to protect his boss. Many of us didn’t even Mr Zenco until that day. I think he’s been very private.”

sm_hugo147:

“But why Zeno go dey dance like Osuofia 😂.”

nuelcomics:

“This life try get money 💔.”

culturejosh:

“I will never do a job that will not secure my retirement age.”

abujabarber:

“Even as I no get money I no fit use this one as bouncer😂.”

happiness.igbinosa1:

“Zenco’s dance steps were questionable.Absolutely no composure! 😂”

precious_adaobi1:

“Quite a pity! Poverty is bad! This humiliation is loud! For crying out loud, that was an honest mistake that he made unknowingly. Why take it this far?”

golden.rain003:

“Nothing humbles you more than poverty.”

Nurse_sheilaaa:

“so many things this guy won talk but English dey hold am back. 😂.”

ebuboy_of_abuja:

“The apology wasn’t necessary to be honest my bro.”

flakesssss:

“Why is he apologising to the public, isn't he suppose to apologize to the celebrant😂.”

cloudphonesrepairsandsales:

“And you will tender another apology for not pronouncing the name Zenco well 😂.”

eze_anajekwu:

“You dey apologise for who no dey vex for you. Na another thing you dey find.”

yourgirltee___:

“Why you dey apologize? You were just doing your job my dear🤷‍♀️ you didn’t know who he was and it’s understandable.”

Rhymino_awagaboy:

“Talk full mouth na how to dish am out remain. If I mix sweet English and pigin for you eeh , you will be flabbergasted 😂.”

Phyno features Hushpuppi

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the rapper dropped the tracklist for his album, Full Time Job.

Phyno, however, left Nigerians talking after he featured Hushpuppi, with whom he had a beef back in 2017.

The track title 'Nwoke Esike' came with an interlude featuring the jailed internet celebrity. Aside from Hushpuppi, Phyno also featured colleagues like Cheque, Flavour, Burna Boy and Johnny Drille.

Source: Legit.ng