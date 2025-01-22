Nigerian celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut’s birthday party has caused issues for a young couple’s relationship

Just recently, a video trended of a young man sharing his chat with his girlfriend after he told her he attended Tunde’s party in Onitsha

The heated exchange between the boyfriend and girlfriend raised a series of hilarious comments from social media users

Nigerian celebrity blogger Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut’s carnival-like birthday party, has caused drama in a young couple’s love life.

Recall that Tunde Ednut turned a new age on January 20, 2025, and to celebrate, he held parties all over Nigeria and internationally.

One of the media personalities' parties took place in Onitsha, and this young man told his girlfriend after he had attended the event.

In the screenshots of the chat which were attached to the viral video, his girlfriend questioned him for attending the event, asking if he was jobless.

She expressed her disappointment and said that her man should not inform her whenever he wants to carry out such actions.

Not stopping there, the guy’s girlfriend told him to grow up because he was not a child and she was not happy dating a man who moved around in such a manner.

See screenshots of their conversation below:

Sharing the post on X, the caption read:

His girlfriend called him jobless because he attended Tunde Ednut's party.

Reactions as lady blasts boyfriend over Tunde Ednut’s party

The heated conversation between the boyfriend and girlfriend over Tunde Ednut’s birthday party was met with funny comments from netizens:

Carter sided with the lady:

Jimmy said the girlfriend has a point:

Mirabel said the girlfriend is senseless because socialising is not bad:

Bigtobs asked if Tunde Ednut was the guy’s family member:

Jamie taunted the boyfriend:

Read more comments from Instagram:

Belleza_ng said:

“Well she is very right 😂”

Holuwamayowa_said :

“Nah I love how d girl was giving him back to back . She said he Dey watch masquerade 😭 still Dey go Tunde birthday 😂😂 nah !!! bruh needs to grow up truly 😂.”

Chizzy_barbiee said:

“This is literally something I can do, grow up bro 😂😂😂.”

Kelvin_odogwu said:

“Only you dey look masquerade, only you still go Tunde Ednut birthday party.🤣”

Draymodray said:

“The guy could be jobless that’s why his so pained 😂😂.”

Dumila_home said:

“Her Royal Majesty has spoken, she only acknowledges only when she gets an official invite so keep up bro 😎”

_____deco1972 said:

“She is right, you are jobless, in fact very very Jobless 😂.”

At.illa437 wrote:

“And he posted in on TikTok 😂😂😂 Keple o! Babe calling you to the order, but you don’t see even know! Imagine people all over Nigeria organising a party for Tiwa Savage and your girlfriend decided to represent you! 😂”

Tripp___in wrote:

“Get yourself a sensible partner. Humans make error but we need somebody to call our attention to it especially when you are not the serious type.😂😂”

Iamseevialee said:

“Oga na d truth she tell u so ooo... guy man like u dey go attend tunde ednut way based abroad...for Naija...u are really a child.”

Certified_j0sh said:

“People do not like being told the truth.”

Real_buruche wrote:

“She might have a point in what she is saying but her approach of advice is very poor and it shows she lacks respect for her man. You don’t talk to a man that way.”

Oladehindeoladamola said:

“Most of the people here blaming the guy they attend carnival o 😂😂😂😂 make all of una dey pretend.”

Fiisiiayomi said:

“Your babe is right…you’re either jobless or need a lot of growing up to do!”

Sawemonica147 said:

“So the people way attend the party you better pass them. I don't even see this as a big deal. Una too do.”

Davido, Isreal DMW storm Tunde Ednut's party

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido was one of those who attended celebrity blogger Tunde Adekunle aka Tunde Ednut’s 38th birthday party in Atlanta.

Tunde Ednut’s birthday party has been known for being carnival-like over the years, with people celebrating him in different parts of the country and the world.

This year was no different, seeing as Tunde Ednut had multiple venues for his party, with his rich friends and well-wishers donating cows, money, drinks, and more to make it an unforgettable occasion.

