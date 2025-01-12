A clip showing how Phyno reacted after his bouncer attempted to send the party host from the stage is trending online

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Phyno joined the list of Nigerian artistes, including Davido, who performed at a burial ceremony in Anambra

Phyno's exchange with his bouncer, who many netizens tagged overzealous, has left many Nigerians laughing

Nigerian indigenous singer and rapper Phyno, whose real name is Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike Ezege, is trending on social media over the exchange between him and his bouncer during a live performance.

Recall that Phyno was among the Nigerian artistes including internationally recognised Davido, who performed at billionaire Zenco's mum's burial ceremony in Anambra state.

The event was also graced by prominent Nigerian businessmen Obi Cubana and Jowizaza. Legit.ng also recalled reporting that celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest gifted Zenco forty-seven cows for his mum's burial.

Video of Phyno and bouncer at burial trends

A clip showed the moment Phyno was seen singing while billionaire Zenco joined him on stage showing his dance moves.

However, Phyno's bouncer, who appeared not to know who the billionaire was, was seen attempting to send him away from the stage as he seemed to be moving too close to his principal.

A clip showed the moment Phyno quickly stepped in to defend the billionaire while ordering his bouncer to leave him alone.

Amid the short exchange between Phyno and his bouncer, billionaire Zenco appeared unbothered as he continued to dance on stage.

Watch video of Phyno's bouncer attempting to stop the party host from coming too close to rapper below:

Reactions to Phyno's exchange with bouncer

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, as many dropped funny reactions to Phyno's sudden response. See them below:

Obinakueze_:

"Ezege wan nod am sef make them no complete em money."

Chimasowkki:

"That bouncer don' loose en job."

Emeka_96:

"Zenco self look casual If you no sabi am you go bounce am if you be bouncer."

therealspookie:

"That’s the problem with these guys. You just see anybody and you stretch hand. The man don drink if na clear eye d bouncer for first go house."

MaziAwkaetiti:

"Hahahahahahah!! Security man no know say na the man wey host them him wan bounce?"

Irunnia_:

"See as phyno rush am. He want see his complete balance."

jeomaltd:

"An example of how we take little details for granted. Before the bouncer and security personnel set out for the assignment, they should be briefed properly.This clip showed that, if there was a situation, the host could have been shot because the security officers didn’t know him."

Phyno features Hushpuppi

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the rapper dropped the tracklist for his album, Full Time Job.

Phyno, however, left Nigerians talking after he featured Hushpuppi, with whom he had a beef back in 2017.

The track title 'Nwoke Esike' came with an interlude featuring the jailed internet celebrity. Aside from Hushpuppi, Phyno also featured colleagues like Cheque, Flavour, Burna Boy and Johnny Drille.

Source: Legit.ng