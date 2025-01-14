Veteran actress Rita Edochie has addressed cheating among couples and how men and women are treated differently for the same act

In an Instagram post, the movie star called out the hypocrisy in the society and noted that the punishment should be the same

Rita Edochie’s post stirred a series of reactions on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes on the matter

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie is making headlines after she spoke about cheating and how men and women are treated differently when they commit the same act.

The veteran movie star who has been known to call out her inlaw Yul Edochie for taking a second wife, Judy Austin, after being married to his first wife, May, for over a decade, penned down a piece about cheating on her Instagram page.

Netizens react as Rita Edochie laments over how cheating men are treated differently from cheating women. Photos: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

In the post, Rita Edochie noted that when a man cheats, he is applauded, but the case is not the same for a woman because she will either be sent packing or her life will be made a living hell.

In the caption of the post, the veteran actress complained about the hypocrisy in the society and the inequality in gender rights.

Rita added that it’s time people stop making excuses for people who cheat and promote accountability and respect in all relationships. According to her, the same rules should apply to men and women because cheats should face the consequences.

See Rita Edochie’s post below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie speaks on cheating

Rita Edochie’s post quickly drew the attention of netizens. Some of them believed it was inspired by Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s relationship. Read their comments below:

uchescouc:

“That comment you guys are looking for, please be the one to type it, I just want to mind my business 😂😂.”

betikka1:

“A very funny world honestly.”

Chineduchinny:

“Mama life is balance. Na we humans no balance. Everything God created was good, na only human God regretted creating.”

perry_ujah:

“If the husband cheats, the wife can send her husband parking if she paid his groom price or if she owns the house or pays the rent.”

augustina.vivian:

“Abi Juju done cheat on Yuling isimmili🚶.”

carmel_rainne:

“There is one exemplary case where the cheating mam was sent packing 😂😂😂.”

Chidimma4816:

“Mummy please loud it oo.”

ifeoma_nwawulu:

“Next world I will be man so that I will be changing woman like cloth😂.”

nessablark:

“E nor balance at all.”

_cuteparis:

“Gender equality rights? Share the bills with the man, go and marry man from his family, feed him, cloth him, do whatever he wants and you will get gender equality. Madam Biko don’t put nonsense online and expect less tackling.”

rise.above4life:

“In our case, the man was sent packing. 😂”

euniceuche31:

“God bless you, no be only men to eat ogbono and egusi soup dey hungry, e dey women too but it take determination to stay faithful.”

mercyaidoko:

“Which packing 😂😂😂nah person wey no get money or business go dey fear packing..pack build ur house if u can or better still rent ur house And enjoy urself cheat nah cheat not for one gender.”

katembwe_martine__:

“Not in our Nation because we just kicked one Adultery man out of our Queen Mansion and continue peppering and ginger him each and every day we give hell.”

purepathmedia:

“If a woman want to cheat because his man cheats,that’s fine but the woman be ready for the outcome,very simple.”

Rita Edochie drags ladies doing BBL

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran actress had slammed ladies undergoing BBL.

In a post on Instagram, she noted that those considering going under the knife should pause and think again.

The veteran star added that people who have had BBL will suffer consequences, as she listed a number of things that will affect them in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng