Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido made waves online after he recently shared a triggering post

The father of twins appeared to have heard something about him said that someone he was not on good terms with

The Timeless hitmaker immediately shared his anger with fans and followers as he sent a warning message to the unnamed individual, leaving many to speculate

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke aka Davido has got the internet with a recent tweet he shared on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens were having a quiet moment online on Tuesday evening, July 8, when the 5IVE took to their timeline to deliver a powerful message.

Davido attacks opponents online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Appearing triggered by an information exclusive to him, the musician pointed out that an unnamed person can not mention it to his face.

Davido's post read:

“As long as you can't say it to my face … idgaf.”

See his tweet below:

How netizens reacted to Davido’s tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"Davido it's wrong to address Sophia like this."

kayfnkay wrote:

"Whoever you’re taking to, you didn’t say it to his face either lmao 😂."

gazal_o_two said:

"The person sef no giv a fvck coz u sef no mention names 😂😂."

sanitydeee said:

"Lol, naso u go jam talk wey Ibiza boys beat u 😂."

itz_ibzidon said:

" he ones wey tear u slap for ibiza nko😂.Wetin u do them😂."

kay_blaze01 said:

"What DeeOne said is truth though but because it’s your favorite we always support anything they do."

heisluis_ said:

"Ibiza securities can and will 🤣."

opeyemi_4000 said:

:See person wey use face carry slap for Ibiza ooo😂😂."

danny_yo27 wrote:

"Na why dem flog am comot for Ibiza wey him no see anything do con come online Dey rant like Ekuke 😢😢😢."

naija_gistlover said:

"Ibiza said it to your face and add a premium slap on top. Till now dey no go down😂💔🤣."

tksparkle said:

"Say it to the the person's face too. Let's know who you are talking about. This kind coding, me I no Sabi oo😂😂.. I like to do gbeborun without hassles and stress😒😂."

naija_gistlover said:

"Ibiza said it to your face and add a premium slap on top. Till now dey no go down."

attah_topsin said:

"Ibiza securities can and will 😂😂😂."

ambassadorjoe1 said:

"Davido don hear burna boy broadcast for ebuka show😂."

kpokote_ego1 said:

"OGA go and sit down you think say them dey win Grammy with NSOGBU NSOGBU."

sommyrechael said:

"Onyekwa 😂😂😂 Chioma the ogbono don finish ??"

rasheedofnaija said:

"Mannnn we in 2025 bro.. We too grown fah this shytttt… Just point straight to whoever got the sub bruh!!!"

tksparkle wrote:

"Say it to the the person's face too. Let's know who you are talking about. This kind coding, me I no Sabi oo😂😂.. I like to do gbeborun without hassles and stress😒😂."

Davido sends message to his opponents. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's fans lament defending him

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, David Adeleke, better known as Davido made headlines following his squabble with a barber on social media.

They said barber had referred to Davido as "003" instead of "001" in a social media comment and this did not sit well with the singer, who lashed out at him.

OBO's fans came out to complain about the constant fights the Afrobeats singer gets in, adding that they were exhausted.

Source: Legit.ng