Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has shown her other skill aside from composing interesting songs for her fans

In a video, she was seen swimming and having fun under water which had different aquatic animals in it including sharks

Fans of the singer guessed the country she was swimming in and made suggestions on what must have promoted her to swim with sharks

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage made the news again after she was seen swimming under water with sharks which maintained a close distance with her.

The Somebody Son hitmaker looked comfortable under the water as she wore an oxygen mask. She also instructed the person recording her to show the ground area.

Meanwhile, some fans shared what could have spurred the 44-year-old mother of one to swim with sharks without being afraid of any danger.

Fans comment on Tiwa Savage, sharks' video

Some fans of the My Darling crooner noted she is rich and she may not know what to do with money. Hence, she decided to be adventurous under water and shared it on her Instagram stories. According to Tiwa Savage, swimming under water with sharks was part of her bucket list and she has ticked it.

Other people guessed where she was while others said they will not guess where Tiwa Savage was swimming because she did not disclose it by herself.

Watch Tiwa Savage's swimming video in the link.

Reactions as Tiwa Savage swims with sharks

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Tiwa Savage swims with sharks below:

@maanaroyal:

"Friendly Sharks? I hope they don’t have mood swings o."

@kunta.kite:

"Once money dey, you go dey find wetin nor dey find you. Wiseness wan kee poor man."

@lolade.asp:

"Am I the only person who can’t swim, and I’m not ashamed of it, yes."

@sharonsilvv:

"If she doesn’t want to disclose her location, then who are we to guess?"

@queenwokoma:

"Person wey don date Naija men, wetin be sharks wey you no go fit swim with? Please don’t come for me o, my head is headaching me."

@theycallmeasg:

"Shark dey learn, if you don successfully date Yoruba guy before, who’s shark?"

@tobithestarrr:

"The shark can smell success. So, the shark knows it Queen T Africa No 1."

@"iam_bmodel:

"Tunde say nah friendly Shark."

@poshest_hope:

"This is Yankari games reserve in Bauchi state."

@ficent_mama:

"This one nah baby shark o."

@carphy_flinks:

"This is water view Ilorin."

@ademachismo:

"Maldives or Seychelles. Enjoyment no dey finish."

@omalicha_mirachy_amaka:

"My relationship with water ends in bathroom."

Tiwa Savage rocks tiny swimsuit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage had caused a major buzz on social media over dancing video.

The 43-year-old music star left many fans drooling over her body after a clip went viral of her dancing in a swimsuit.

The mother of one was spotted rolling her waist in the viral clip and many social media users dropped their hot takes on the video which went viral.

