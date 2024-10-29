Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has reacted to the regular conversation of the top three artistes in Nigeria

In an interview, she dismissed the fact that she has not been included among the big three artistes and she shared her position in the industry

She also spoke about how female singers' songs are usually missing from the top 100 music charts

Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has noted that she is not in competition with anyone as she reacted to the conversation about not being among the top three artistes in Nigeria.

Tiwa Savage shares her position in the top three artistes in Nigeria. Image credit: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Beat FM, she said that when it comes to comparing talent for talent and mic for mic, she is the big one. Fans have often given the top three positions to Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

The music star also expressed concern about the performance of female musicians in the country. According to her, when she scrolls through the charts at times, it is difficult for a female artiste to make the top 100 list.

Tiwa's fans loved how she bragged about her position in the industry and they hailed her for it. The musical prowess of the 44-year-old is never in doubt as she has released several hit songs over the years and performed at different top platforms.

Watch the clip of Tiwa Savage's interview below:

Reactions to Tiwa Savage's interview on big three

Check out some of the reactions to Tiwa Savage's interview below:

@besquared_store:

"Ok go and fill the 02 Arena, it’s that simple. Don’t worry about charts.":

@biodun__d:

"Dying the conversation of Tiwa been better the so-called big 3. #fact."

@waledudu:

"She's right... Talents, vocals, lyrically, no one comes close, except Kizz Daniel, unfortunately, a male-driven industry would always undermine a woman's ingenuity."

@beebeeokhai:

"Blow your own trumpet!! Love it."

@cid_kn33:

"Talk your talk!"

@quest__trendy_boutique:

"Too much Cho Cho nah watin make Tems first you collect Grammy."

Tiwa Savage rocks N7.8m bag

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage is one gorgeous fashionista who loves to look stunning in whatever she wears'

She recently stepped out for an occasion rocking a designer outfit and accessories, and she flaunted them in a video.

Fans of the singer were in awe of her beautiful looks; however, they shared how she could have looked more glamorous.

Source: Legit.ng