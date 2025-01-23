A video of a party guest crashing to the floor while dancing at the venue has caught the attention of netizens on Instagram

In a video, the lady who rocked a green gown and heels was seen dancing energetically before missing her step and falling to the floor

Other guests at the party quickly rushed to help her stand up and after she did, she continued showcasing her dance moves

A dramatic moment at a recent party has gone viral, showing a female guest's unexpected fall while dancing.

The incident happened when the lady, dressed in a green gown and high heels, lost her footing while dancing excitedly.

Party guest refuses to back down after falling

Lady crashes to ground while dancing

Her mishap was captured on camera and subsequently shared on Instagram by @leswestafs.

Fortunately, the lady's fall was not too severe, and she was quickly assisted to her feet by fellow partygoers.

After standing, the energetic lady promptly resumed dancing, seemingly unfazed by her earlier mishap.

"Despite falling, she didn't stop dancing. Same determination as me for 2025. There's food afterwards, gotta hold on, right," the video's caption read.

Reactions as guest falls at party

The video has sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians praising the lady's determination and good humour.

Others have commended the party's jovial atmosphere, which was evident in the guests' readiness to lend a helping hand.

Proudly_victoria asked:

"Who else was scared she’ll fall again?"

Jazodskitchen said:

"They want to stop her shine but she said not today. Love ur confidence."

Tymecosmetics reacted:

"What Instagram is doing to my business right now."

Yacsy24 said:

"Aren't the shoes too big for his feet??"

Tai_disses asked:

"Who’s shoes she got on, let’s start there?"

Sims5050 said:

"If the shoes don't fit you must acquit."

Ma_demoiselle_mel said:

"POV : di tu danse pas tu manges pas."

Ndmakk126 stated:

"Oversized shoes caused it."

Naomiemabsnewm said:

"Me all I notice is that those aren’t even her heels, shoes straight over her feet but she won’t let it go. She's brave dean!!"

Sehar1685 said:

"She is wearing over sized footwear."

Poisedivy_1908 said:

"She looks like a little girl playing in those little plastic princess shoes."

karim_abdou_ said:

"Maybe if she wear her size it’s not going to happen."

Laouazz said:

"She saw the potion that one."

Princess.bright.520900 reacted:

"Happiness is free."

Realchandra.m said:

"If "Have a seat!" said the floor."

Tata_maye said:

"She should study who she borrowed her shoes from."

val_mamae_do_davi_manu_e_duda said:

"That's turning around. If life knocks you down, dance and smile."

Queen_africa520 commented:

"My darling go change your shoes she's too big you still fall and then and it's not pretty at all when it's too big because she sees it enormously."

Juniorkante560 said:

"I like people who don't give up."

Garciaweberclaudia added:

"The shoes look like they are borrowed."

Bride falls on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video that showed the unexpected incident that happened during her traditional wedding

The video showed the moment she suddenly fell and poured away the cup of wine she was asked to give to her husband.

