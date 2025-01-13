Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has addressed rumours of being in a new relationship

The single mother of one ignited the speculation after the recent pictures she shared online with a mystery man

Following that, curiosity aroused among her fans and followers, which pushed the movie star to open up

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the dating rumours she triggered with her recent posts online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto shared the pictures of the people she called her family.

Tonto Dikeh speaks on dating rumour. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The mother of one, who advised a fan about her marriage months ago, was spotted in her post with her son and a mystery man in matching attires.

In the pictures put into a collage, the three wore pink T-shirts with a lion inscribed on it. They also had matching jean trousers with it.

Tonto Dikeh also uploaded photos of what her family ate when they went out. Spaghetti, beef, eggs, chips, and various other foods were spotted.

The photographs exuded warmth and harmony, leaving her admirers intrigued by the mystery man.

Fans immediately filled the comment section to ask about the man beside her.

Tonto responded to an inquisitive fan who enquired about the man and claimed he was her “first son”.

Previously, Tonto Dikeh was reported to be engaged to a new lover, whose name is yet to be revealed. T

he mum of one was captured in a series of pictures standing with a man who seemed to be presenting her with a ring.

Tonto was seen with a smile on her face as she stretched out her hand for the supposed romantic act. The movie star was surrounded by family and friends who were cheering her in the scene.

While details of the reported engagement are still sketchy and yet to be made known, fans and netizens took to the comments to share their hot takes

In a previous report Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress and politician actress shared her view about a contentious topic around men and women.

The mother of one, in a post on her social media page, told women how to handle men they are dating.

In her post, Tonto also tried to build her advice around protecting the girl child from possible harm and danger. Some of her fans were impressed by the post, and they shared their take about it.

See her comment below:

Tonto Dikeh answers netizen who asked her about her recent pictures. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

See the pictures below:

Tonto Dikeh brags after fighting car dealer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many hours after the video of Tonto Dikeh fighting a car dealer gained momentum online and drawn heated reactions from Nigerians, the actress took to her Instagram page to brag about her actions.

In the post, the movie star shared a lovely photo of her face and accompanied it with a caption explaining that she is a woman who doesn’t take nonsense and also doesn’t care about people’s opinions.

In a subsequent post, Tonto Dikeh continued to brag. According to her, she is fearless and doesn't talk too much.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng