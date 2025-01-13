Singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P's wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, has shared what she hopes to achieve in 2025

She said that she is ready to lead, inspire, and conquer in this new year, and does not have any plans to embrace negativity

The business executive also shared some stunning photos of herself wearing a corporate outfit as she began work for the year

Lola Omotayo, the wife of singer Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square, has revealed her plans for 2025. The mother of two noted that she was focused on the future and aspired for growth.

She affirmed that she was ready to lead, inspire, and conquer this year, noting that 2025 was hers and she had no room for negativity.

The celebrity wife said that her moves were big, and she had bold visions and unstoppable growth. She also encouraged her fans whose thoughts aligned with hers to join her as she cultivated her growth mindset.

Lola Omotayo reveals plans for 2025

According to Lola Omotayo-Okoye, she desires to make a difference, rise and thrive, as she is focused on money moves. She is also aligning her goals in the oil and gas sector as she forges ahead in her career.

Fans were excited about Lola's plans and they noted how much they loved her for setting goals and accomplishing them. The beautiful 52-year-old woman slayed in a corporate outfit and classy shoes, as she began work for the year.

Aside from speaking about herself, Lola fondly celebrates her husband and children. She also shares what they mean to her and how important family is. Despite the challenges she faces as part of the defunct P-Square family, she ensures she stays positive and does not involve herself in social media drama.

Watch Lola Omotayo's video below:

Reactions as Lola Omotayo-Okoye sets 2025 plans

See some of the reactions as Lola Omotayo-Okoye reveals her 2025 plans below:

@lahyor_gold:

"I can't love her less. She dreamt big, set goals, and she's super ready to take action. Let's go, my Queen."

@mrs_nzekwe:

"Let’s march in positivity."

@abbey_bouncing:

"Let me stay in line maybe one Elevator co tractor will get to me. Ma I dey your back."

@jeangeorgetrends:

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper. Keep leading and shining Queen."

@deltastatemayor:

"What a beautiful, industrious and illustrious daughter of the Most-High God. Make them clear road for star maker."

@amaoge.chukwu:

"Smart woman. She knows her power but wisely chooses not to use it against her enemies, but to Glow & Shine in the face of the enemy!"

@lenahsszn:

"Woman King! Her Regal majesty. Aunti Lola. My woman, my Virgo mate. Bless you mama."

Lola Omotayo celebrates Peter Okoye's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lola Omotayo shared how she felt about her husband as he marked his 43rd birthday on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The celebrity wife said that her husband was hardworking and had been through a lot; however, it has not stopped him from rising against all odds.

She also prayed that God would continue to bless him, which spurred her fans to send in their birthday wishes.

