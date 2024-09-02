Lola Omotayo, the wife of singer Peter Okoye of P-Square, has opened up on how she feels about turning 52

She said it was a remarkable milestone and she was grateful for all that she has overcome and appreciated her family and friends for their support

According to her, she has been through trials and tribulations but she has been able to stand through it all with the help of resilience and grace

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of singer Peter Okoye of P-Square, is excited about her upcoming birthday as she turns 52 on September 2.

Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, talks about how she feels about turning 52. Image credit: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

She recollected how the year had been filled with trials and tribulations but she overcame through the help of resilience and grace.

The mother of two celebrated the richness of her journey and looked forward to what lies ahead. She said her experiences have helped to shape and enrich her life.

She prayed that her heart will be full of gratitude and was grateful for all she has been through. Besides, she was grateful to family and friends for their support.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In addition, the celebrity wife admitted that God is good and described herself as a babe and God's pet.

See Lola Omotayo's post below:

Reactions to Lola Omotayo birthday post

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Lola Omotayo-Okoye's birthday post below:

@lilianesoroo:

"Whoosh. Happy birthday to my beautiful lollipop Vampire."

@nikkilaoye:

"Forever Young. Happy Birthday dear sis @lolaomotayo_okoye God bless you more as you add a new year today Amen."

@tush_tush24:

"Not a day over 30! September babies rock."

@ada_chukwumereeze:

"Happy birthday woman of grace, Na grace carry you reach 52 not transport fare, happy birthday again LoLo. More God's blessings on your life I pray.

@samicee_samson:

"Wow, Gorgeous ageless Queen. Happy Birthday Beautiful."

Lola Omotayo hails Anita Okoye

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lola openly declared her relationship with Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of Paul of Psquare.

This came shortly after Paul's new wife, Ivy Ifeoma, buzzed the internet with street photographs of her baby bump.

Anita shared gorgeous pictures of her in Aso-Oke attire, and Lola immediately shared her feelings about her ex-cowife, gaining the attention of many.

Source: Legit.ng