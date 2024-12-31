As the year winds down, many celebrities have gone online to express gratitude for the kind of year they had

The wife of one of the members of the now-defunct PSquare, Lola Omotayo, has shared her gratitude note for the year 2024

This comes after the video of her dancing seductively with Terry Apala went viral and caused distractions on social media

Lola Omotayo, the wife of Peter Okoye, trended hard across social media platforms on Monday, December 30, 2024, after she danced with Terry Apala.

In a new social media post, she expressed her gratitude for the kind of year she has had so far. Lola noted that she was grateful for the type of year she had in 2025 and excited for the journey ahead. She advised her fans to stay grounded and positive regardless.

Lola wrote:

"As we step into 2025, remaining grounded is the key to navigating the year with clarity and strength. I am grateful for where I am today and excited for the journey ahead. In a world full of distractions, choosing to remain positive and grounded can make all the difference in shaping a year full of fulfillment and success."

"Keep your energy focused on what you can control, and let that positivity ripple outward. Stay blessed everyone we are all winning in 2025. Blessings upon blessings…….IJN."

Fans applaud Lola's post

@jeangeorgetrends:

"My Sis you are Blessed and you are a Real Queen👑 But what’s Most special about you is your SOUL🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Never Change🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🌹."

@lilian_lianchi:

"A thunderous Amen..thank you so much. Happy New Year 2025."

@peachy_cece:

"Wishing you and the fam a blessed and happy new year Queen ❤️❤️❤️!"

@ojulewastudio:

"Beautiful queen , happy new year 🎆🎈 2025 in advance, keep winning, keep shining , it’s your year of More ❤️❤️."

@theroyal_kwell:

"You are blessed, my beautiful Queen. Happy New Year to you, Mr P, Cameron, and my beautiful darling Aliona.❤️❤️❤️."

@temibaby60:

"Most beautiful momma👏."

Terry Apala: Peter Okoye finally reacts

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian veteran musician Mr P reacted to the trending video of his wife, Lola Okoye, rocking Terry Apala.

Legit.ng reported that on December 30, a video went viral showing Lola whining about her curvy waist on her husband's junior colleague while they were in a club together.

Mr P, seeing the buzz the mother of his kids caused online, addressed the public, stirring massive reactions.

