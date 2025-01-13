Nigerian music superstar Davido appears to have reconciled with Amaju Pinnick, the former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF)

This follows their public dispute over a contract breach in 2023 after Amaju filed a lawsuit against the singer

He publicly criticised the singer for allegedly failing to honour the contractual agreement, but a new video shared by Davido shows that all is now well between them

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Amaju Pinnick, the former president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), were seen having a good time together.

It will be recalled that in November 2023, Amaju Pinnick took Davido to court, seeking N2.3 billion in damages for allegedly failing to show up at the 'Warri Again' event despite being paid $94,600 (N72.5 million) and having a chartered plane arranged for his performance.

The public figure openly slammed Davido for allegedly breaching their contract despite receiving a substantial payment and private jet arrangements.

However, the dispute was later settled when Davido made amends by delivering a thrilling, free performance at the 2024 Warri Again' concert, leaving fans electrified.

In a new video online, Davido was spotted in what appeared to be a "dune drive" as the singer made a video of the exciting moment. This singer's post spread mixed reactions across social media as many wondered when they squashed their beef.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a young Nigerian X user got slammed online following his comments about Davido and his daughter.

Davido shared a video of his daughter going back to school in a private jet. The viral clip was already triggering reactions, so the X user advised Davido to limit his daughter's exposure to a luxurious life and allow his kids to interact with people from other backgrounds.

Davido's fans soon began to throw shades at the X user, calling him names, as they told him to treat his own kids the way he liked.

Davido, his uncle excitedly do their signature dance

Legit.ng recalls reporting that there is never a dull moment whenever Davido and his uncle meet at family gatherings or other events.

The uncle and nephew duo were spotted at the lavish party of Nigerian billionaire and business mogul Okoya, celebrating his 85th birthday.

As soon as they spotted each other, they danced sweetly till they met and collapsed into a warm embrace.

