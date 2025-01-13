A Nigerian man could not believe his eyes when he saw his wife rocking her dazzling wedding gown on the D-day

In a video, the man screamed and ran out of the area in shock before getting a hold of himself and returning to stare at her again

Massive reactions trailed the video on the platform as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian groom's epic reaction to his bride's wedding attire has left social media users in stitches.

The unforgettable moment was captured on camera, showing the groom's utter astonishment at his bride's dazzling beauty.

Groom praises wife on wedding day

The video, which quickly went viral, showed the groom's dramatic response as he caught sight of his bride dressed in her wedding gown.

He first lost composure, fleeing the scene before regaining himself and returning to stare at his bride once more.

The clip was shared by a user @concordia.atelier on Instagram who witnessed the heartwarming exchange between the couple.

As the groom struggled to contain his emotions, he professed his admiration for his bride, declaring her beauty for all to see.

In a touching display of affection, he carried her up in his arms, reiterating his commitment to her and professing his love for her.

He said:

"Jehovah. Jesus. Everybody see this woman is beautiful. This woman is beautiful (lifts her up). Jesus. You are my wife. Spiritually and physically. Holy spirit. This is my money. Every year, I will be marrying this same lady."

The crowd looked on as the lovestruck groom lavished praise on his bride, thanking God for bringing them together.

Reactions as man praises bride on wedding day

The video sparked reactions from Nigerians, with Instagram users flocking to the comments section to bless the union.

@godblessmymum said:

"After all this, he would cheat."

@motion042 said:

"After all this now, he will still cheat oo. Congratulations bro. Your home is blessed already."

@Kasoa Tom Cruise said:

"Just be his peace and you gonna always see this side of him."

Flaaa said:

"No wonder she said he should not come when she was taking her picture."

@Mists_Scents stated:

"If my man does not hype me like this on my wedding day, I’m going back to my fathers house."

@KASH said:

"If my future husband doesn’t act like dis am giving back his ring."

@Lois Gyamfi commented:

"Like dis saaaa na 1 yr they will come to court for divorce."

@JeannyLIEM096 said:

"Funny guy you know that this wife will be happy forever in these sides. I love his energy."

@user4872154044483 reacted:

"Too much drama. Hope he is loving, caring, generous husband to his beautiful wife."

@Celebrity Tomboy said:

"I talk am say na akwa ibom man. The way he shouted jehovah."

@Ayam_Celestia_Grace said:

"If he doesn’t react like dis, he is going to react better cos this is so beautiful."

@Re.baddie said:

"If my husband reaction is not like this cancel my wedding."

@monapeel added:

"Every woman needs to be blessed with one of him. Gracious King admiring and thankful for his Queen. I'm here for it all day every day."

@Faith added:

"After all this when the real marriage go start you no go believe say na him be this acting."

