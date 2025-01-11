Moses Bliss has penned a heartfelt message to his wife Marie hours after welcoming their first son and child

The gospel singer who gushed about his wife appreciated her for standing strong for them during her pregnancy

Moses Bliss recalled how he wished he could assist her in carrying the pregnancy as he hailed his wife for being gracious in spite of the challenges

Gospel singer Moses Bliss has continued to celebrate the birth of his first child and son as he recently penned an appreciation message to his wife, Marie Wiseborn, now known as Marie Bliss.

Recall that Moses, who had lavish wedding ceremonies in Nigeria and Ghana in 2024, attended by prominent figures in the country, announced the birth of his bouncing baby boy on Friday, January 10.

Moses Bliss appreciates his wife

In a heartwarming message, the singer, who was excited about his new status as a father, appreciated his wife for going through it all to give birth to their baby, adding that she remained gracious in spite of all the challenges.

Gushing about his wife, the singer said:

"If I had my way I would have sometimes helped out to carry the pregnancy but with God on our side you pulled through it. Glory to God."

Expressing his love for his wife and gratitude to God for entrusting them with an opportunity to raise their child together, Moses shared how Marie read books on pregnancy and childbirth to ensure they were well informed.

"Thank you for reading every book on pregnancy and childbirth you could find on Amazon to ensure we were well informed to do it right, it is always your diligence and attention to details for me. Thank you my personal gift from God, I love you unrepentantly," he added.

Read Moses Bliss' message to his wife Marie Wiseborn:

Fans react to Moses Bliss' appreciation message

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

prettykessy1:

"Every woman deserves a sweet soul like this man 🥰🥰 I love you unrepentantly."

Cee Cee:

"Thank you for acknowledging your wife for passing through the pain and all..more of God’s wisdom 🙏 I tap from this oh Lord!"

Nwunye_Diamond1:

"Marie is just so gracious! something about her screams calm. congratulations beautiful, a strong woman indeed."

She's Serene:

"Na Marie born. na me deh happy Congratulations Marie and Moses."

Joy:

"me saving all the pictures in my phone congratulations to you too I am so happy for you too....may god be with you and your lovely family. once again congratulations sir."

Bella:

"Intentional man....This is how it ought to be...Men needs to appreciate us for bringing new life into this world..cos it's not easy."

Moses Bliss collaborates with Nathaniel Bassey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss dropped a new song featuring his colleague Nathaniel Bassey.

The gospel singer shared the cover of the new song, which featured a picture of him and Nathaniel sitting side by side.

He revealed that the song will be on streaming platforms on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng