Verydarkman, in a new video, has called out prominent figures known for speaking up against injustice for keeping mute following Chief Rasak Okoya's sons' naira abuse case

The social media critic, in a new video, called out the likes of Seun Kuti, Sowore, and Falana, among others, to take action

Verydarkman also shared what he heard about the case and why the security officers dare not touch Okoya's sons

Social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman or VDM, has continued to air his opinion about Raheem and Wahab Okoya, the sons of billionaire businessman Chief Rasak Okoya's viral video that saw people criticised the billionaire sons for spraying the naira notes.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a policeman in the viral video was detained for holding the naira notes on behalf of Okoya's son.

VDM calls out activists over Okoya's sons. Credit: veryblackdarkman/siraheem7/X

Source: Instagram

VDM, who recently reacted to Raheem Okoya's apology, in a more recent video, called out prominent figures like Seun Kuti, Omoyele Sowore, Femi Falana, Mr Macaroni and Deji Adeyanju, known for speaking against social injustice, for keeping mute on the case.

The critic suggested the social activists kept mute because the Okoyas were Yorubas.

VDM also claimed no police officer in the country dared touch Okoya's son as they could end up losing their jobs.

The critic, who insisted that the billionaire son face the law for his actions, stated he was watching how the case would end.

Sharing the new video on social media, VDM wrote in a caption,

"If them born any officer well for this country make them touch that OKOYA SON,them no born them well enough,where is @yelesho @bigbirdkuti @adeyanjudeji AND THE FALANAS,where @mrmacaroni1 una no dey talk? She na because na Yoruba then una activism stop? Come on,Nigerians let’s all watch and see."

Watch VDM's new video as he calls out Seun Kuti, Falana, others over Okoya's sons' case:

Netizens react to VDM's new video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed VDM's video as many threw their weights behind him.

Folasheycrown22:

"They should arrest the boy."

Benitezz05:

"This is why I like vdm. He knows that he could be a very easy target by just making this video but he doesn't care. He is still speaking up. May God continue to protect him even though I don't agree with him sometimes."

powerchibueze:

"Bro you too Dey carry matter wey no go move Nigeria forward for head. Them lock or no lock okoya, would the economy of Nigeria go down Will it bring the price of fuel down??!! Pls focus on that NGO and do the work we gave you the money for."

baddest_cash:

"But he no lie Who commit crime they walk freely, na innocent police man them lock up for cell."

What VDM told Chiefpriest

In other news via Legit.ng, the critic reacted to the drama between Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama, Helen.

VDM noted that Chiefpriest was his friend, but he had to share his opinion since the issue had become public.

The critic advised the socialite to do a DNA test on the boy, and if he is not his, he should charge Helen to court for defamation of character, and she should be arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng