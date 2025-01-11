A short clip from a recent party showing Cubana Chiefpriest display has gone viral on social media

In the video, the celebrity barman who was recently involved in an exchange with Burna Boy was seen pouring out a drink for a guest

However, the quantity Cubana Chiefpriest poured into the cup for the guest became a topic as taunted the barman

Nigerian socialite and celebrity barman Pascal Okechuwku, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, is trending on social media over his display at a party.

Legit.ng recently recalls reporting that videos from Davido's performance at a burial ceremony in Anambra where Chiefpriest was spotted alongside some prominent figures surfaced online.

Amid the reactions to Davido's performance, a video showing the moment the celebrity barman poured out a drink for a guest at the event left people talking.

The viral video showed Chiefpriest with no smiles on his face as he poured out a drink for a guest.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Cubana Chiefpriest had gifted a colleague forty-seven cows for his mum's burial.

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions as some netizens taunted Cubana Chiefpriest, who they described as stingy.

Others took a swipe at the celebrity barman, recalling him vowing to help Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, who has remained behind bars for weeks.

Following Chiefpriest's display at the party, netizens claimed Akpi would remain in detention for a long time if he relied on the celebrity barman to come to his rescue.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest had promised to help Akpi in a clapback at music star Burna Boy during the heat of their social media exchange.

Read the comments below:

obaksolo:

"With this Kind thing AKPI go old for detention ooooo OSUBIRILEEEOOOOO

queenbee_shellz:

"Character na like pregnancy, you can’t hide it forever."

kingtufab:

"Lmao how he wan take release Akpi with this kind behavior."

manlikenotch:

"The drink no be water, nah money be water."

pizzle_hair

"This guys stingy truly Money no be water again."

ayor_aad:

"The drop of that drink na 10k."

21question_:

"Owerri Rick Ross squeeze face like news paper."

wotowoto77:

"This chief priest na pretender on social media, e go dey act like better person , real life na oloriburuku human being him go be with zero empathy for the poor and unprivileged people . If nor be Davido people like Israel nor get chance to come close to him . Belle na water."

officialchukwufrankly:

"Person wey stingy for his own brother na outside go enjoy am abi person wey say e brother no be his, but chioma be his sister."

Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama stated that she knew Burna Boy prior to the two men's ongoing beef.

She made this known during a chat with Abu Salami, who contacted her to follow up on Burna Boy's plans to assist with her and her son's well-being.

During the call, Hellen stated that she and her friends had visited Burna Boy’s house in Ghana in 2021.

