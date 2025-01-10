A fan of Wizkid, Starboy Gucci, shared how proud he was about supporting the singer and he noted that the Kese crooner is matured

He added that since Wizkid's partner Jada Pollock gave birth, the pictures of her newly-born baby has not been shared online

A fan of Davido, Somto, reacted to Starboy Gucci's tweet and asked anyone to share photos of OBO's wife Chioma's pregnancy and their twins

Fans of singers David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, went head-to-head as they compared how their favourite celebs handled the news of their partners' pregnancies.

Wizkid's girlfriend Jada Pollock recently gave birth to a baby girl and the singer's fan Starboy Gucci hailed him for not revealing the face of the child. He said that Jada gave birth since but the singer's team kept the news lowkey.

Davido, Wizkid's fans compare which singer is more matured and private. Image credit: @davido, @wizkidayo

Starboy Gucci further praised the team of Wizkid and claimed that they are the best, smart, and matured.

Davido's fan counters Wizkid's fan

A fan of Davido, @ssomto on X assumed that Starboy Gucci was shading OBO, as the Feel hitmaker is fondly called. Hence, he offered N500k to anyone who can share a picture of Davido's wife Chioma during her pregnancy and the face picture of her twins.

It is not the first time that fans of both singers will shade themselves. Moreover, both artistes have been involved in fights online which often leave their fans divided. While Wizkid confirmed the birth of his daughter in January 2025, Davido and Chioma welcomed their twins in October 2023.

See Davido and Wizkid's fans' tweet below:

Reactions to Davido and Wizkid's fans' tweet

Check out some of the reactions as Davido and Wizkid's fans brag out which singer is more matured and private:

@Emmanue72710342

"See the kind 18 years old children Davido pack as fans. Omo I come dey pity am. Who dey do competition with una? Davido and Wiz na mate sef? Lol, oga if una like una show children if una like una keep them."

@loluwaag:

"How we wan get picture of person wey no get pregnant adopted twins."

@sirgoogle15:

"Shey e don bring am? I do add 200k."

@Dys30112204:

"Una go just dey, wake up with one rubbish challenge. True true Davido dey give una nightmares coz what is all this comparison about. This Fcs suppose get sense this 2025."

@__theyfoundme:

"You don’t expect someone that lost her very first child to be all over the internet again. When God is about to bless her double of the first time. Once beaten twice shy bro."

Fans give Davido's twins money

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some of Davido's fans have sent birthday gifts to the DMW label boss as his twins turned one in 2024.

One of the fans shared a screenshot of N200 he sent to Davido while sending a message to him on what to use to buy for the twins.

Recall that on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, the 30BG boss took to social media page to celebrate his twins with fans.

