Funke Akindele is basking in the euphoria of setting a new record in Nollywood with her cinema movie Everybody Loves Jenifa (ELJ)

She rocked an over-sized two-piece suit with a tie and danced excitedly to singer Fido's song Joy Is Coming

The movie star wore an afro wig as she moved her body to the rhythm of the music, which got the attention of her fans and colleagues

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele showed off her dance skills in a funny attire as she celebrated the achievement of her latest movie Everybody Loves Jenifa (ELJ).

Her cinema movie smashed the box office record and became the highest-grossing Nollywood movie ever with N1.46 billion and counting.

Funke Akindele dances happily in funny outfit. Image credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In a video, the movie star wore an oversized two-piece suit, tie, and afro wig as she danced excitedly to singer Awosika Olayemi Josiah aka Fido's hit song Joy Is Coming. The actress delivered different exciting dance styles including 'galala' while some of her dance steps were uncoordinated.

Funke Akindele danced till she entered an elevator with her mobile speaker, which she carried on her shoulders. The role interpreter said that the dance video was used to express her mood.

She also appreciated her fans for their love and support, urging them to continue to watch Everybody Loves Jenifa at the cinemas.

Watch Funke's video below:

Reactions to Funke Akindele's funny dance moves

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Funke Akindele's dance moves below:

@wumitoriola:

"Ahead ahead idan nla. Nothing wey you nor sabi do. See steps."

@ayosojumiadeniyi:

"The woman who did not let life restrict her!! The woman who breaks her own ranks! The woman who performs excellently. A honest woman whose works speak miles ahead of her. A woman whose strength is organic, who doesn't chase after likeability but goes after value in everything she does."

@funkejenifaakindele_fans:

"Mood after successfully dethroned ATCJ as ELJ become the most successful and Highest Grossing Nollywood Films of all time. Congratulations to the one and only Record breaker Thank you Jenifans worldwide."

@manuel_oluwafisayomi:

"Jenifans we made it and broke the previous record. Congratulations to us all more records to be broken by God's grace."

@princessjecoco:

"Even in weyrey, steeze plenty."

@olayodejuliana:

"I need to learn this dance."

@fugganugga:

"2 Billly on the way!!! Congratulations mama!"

@emini_aaraoluwa:

"Who else is coming to AKURE cinema this week? Make we link up o. Let’s go and watch again. 2Billy next."

@etinosaofficial:

"Make them leave vibe for my mama J."

@heluvs_debby:

"If you agree that movie in particular is sweeter than the trailer pls press the like button."

@moabudu:

"Funke o."

Funke Akindele dances in video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke had once again left fans in awe of her talent on social media.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing and singing along to Asake’s song.

Akindele advised fans to do what makes them happy, and a number of netizens gushed over her dance video.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng