A popular Ghanaian seer has waded into Burna Boy and Cubana Chiefpriest's ongoing feud on social media

The Ghanaian seer sent a message to Burna Boy's mum while warning the music star to be careful of Cubana Chiefpriest

The seer's viral video comes after Burna Boy gave money to Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother and a promise to help the celebrity barman's alleged baby mama

Karma President, a popular Ghanaian seer who foretold Junior Pope's death, has sent a message to music star Damini Ogulu Burna Boy amid his social media fight with celebrity barman Pascal Okechukuw, aka Cubana Chiefpriest.

Recall that Burna Boy and Chiefpriest have been involved in an online spat while seemingly attempting to outdo each other regarding their wealth and influence.

While Burna Boy gave money to Chiefpriest's alleged brother and promised to support his alleged baby mama as well, the celebrity barman also vowed to help the singer's critic Speed Darlington, who has remained behind bars for weeks.

Ghanaian seer warns Burna Boy

Amid their social media exchange, the seer cautioned Burna Boy, asking him to be careful of Chiefpriest.

Karma President advised the Bundle By Bundle crooner to put an end to his beef with Chiefpriest.

According to the seer, Chiefpriest is not an ordinary individual, claiming the celebrity barman holds powerful juju (Black magic) and can spiritually destroy Burna Boy’s career should the feud continue.

The seer added that he saw a dark and troubling 2025 for the Grammy award winner, including potential legal trouble. He appealed to Burna’s mum and manager, Bose Ogulu, to take action to protect her son.

Watch the video of the Ghanaian seer's warning to Burna Boy amid his fight with Cubana Chiefpriest below:

Reactions as Ghanaian seer warns Burna Boy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the Ghanaian seer's video, read them below:

emmabe:

"This man is not far from the truth. Money na water is a very strong man."

user138244147270:

"Chief priest doesnt have that time doing juju against anybody."

anari60:

"Sir what you are saying is true, na Jojo chief priest go use bring am down, the are not happy that his bigger than them."

Ceremony:

"Chief priest no fit do anything to burna."

DOCTOR Dii ARREY🇨🇲🇳🇬:

"Burna boy too is not too small....He is a man.... he has everything to protect himself from spiritual attacks. When power meets power the less power will bow. Burna boy be strong and defend yourself."

Prince Anyanwu:

"Burna no be juju person? But CP get Ancestral backings pass Burna naa."

Chiefpriest gifts friend 47 cows

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the celebrity barman supported his friend with 47 cows for his late mother's burial.

Chiefpriest also posted a video of his friend and others inspecting a new building before they ended up by the truck containing the 47 cows and the presentation was done.

"Oga go and bail AKPIN @speeddarlintv .. you said you will bail him in a way of showing your power now you dey show us 47 cows," a netizen remind Chiefpriest.

