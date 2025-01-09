An unidentified Nigerian lady has been trending online after she called out YouTube movie producers

The lady expressed her dissatisfaction with the quality of movies produced by the likes of Bimbo Ademoye, Timini, and Ruth Kadiri, to mention a few

She stated that she was tired of seeing the same faces in their movies as it's a waste of time and date

Nigerians have reacted massively to a trending video of a lady who dared to call out some top movie talents, such as Bimbo Admeoye, Ruth Kadiri, Nosa Rex, and Timini Egbuson, who now produce movies on YouTube.

The lady began by noting that their movies' patterns are repeated and that they lack creativity. She also said that the faces in the movies are constant, so one sees several movies with the same set of people.

She asked these producers to compare the quality of their movies to those produced back in the day and see how the ones from before were full of morals. However, these days, they tend to prioritize quantity over quality.

Additionally, she expressed utter unhappiness with the number of characters in each movie. According to her, sometimes, there are only four people in the movie, and if they happen to have parents, one can only hear their voices on the phone.

Ultimately, she implored them to do better rather than waste the time and data of the movie consumers. The lady's video has now become a hot topic in cyberspace, as many netizens contributed massively.

@judithnneji:

"Since you're tired of seeing the same faces, do you mind checking out my movie."

@itz_abike_bae:

"She’s stating facts."

@ms_mara_x:

"See 𝗕olaji Ogumola , Ruth kadiri and bimbo Ademoye, they remain my all time fav. You just enjoy every scene."

@emy___george:

"You will watch one story line in 6 different movies."

@cupidevents:

"Please kindly complain but please leave Timini and Bimbo for us the lover people!!!"

@chichi_richards:

"My problem is actors turn producers, very few are good at producing movies, being a good actor doesn’t automatically make you a good producer, please."

@mercy_ologi_empire:

"Bolaji Ogunmola is goated in her YouTube movies."

@only1starking:

"You want make them use Portable for Timini role? Make hin bite our sweet Bimbo?"

@reals.kingsley:

"She doesn't know what she is saying...comparing big movies and older movies to YouTube movies makes no sense...the budget for both is completely different and they pander to different audiences so she should rest."

Bimbo Ademoye pranks staff on his birthday

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Actress Bimbo Ademoye showed off her other side by surprising one of her staff members on his birthday.

During a movie shoot, she paused to complain about the damage done to one of her items, and she called out to her staff.

She kept screaming his name until he showed up at the movie set, looking scared, but he was surprised to see it was all a prank.

