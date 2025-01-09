Singer Seun Kuti has opened up on what his late father and Afrobeats singer Fela Kuti did to one of his teachers when he was young

He said that his dad did not support the beating of children and he passed the message to his teachers in primary and secondary school

The singer's statement was connected to the viral video of a three-year-old pupil who was slapped multiple times for his inability to write numbers correctly

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti has shared how his late father and Afrobeats icon Fela Anikulapo Kuti prevented his teachers in primary and secondary school from beating him. He noted that his dad preferred to discipline his children than the teachers.

According to Seun, during his first day in school, his dad gave him a note to give to his headmistress warning her not to beat him. When he got to secondary school, his dad repeated the same instruction to his principal.

Seun Kuti recalls how his dad Fela dealt with teacher who beat him. Image credit: @manofletters/X @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

He recalled when a teacher beat him, and he quickly ran home to report to his dad. The music star stated that what his dad did to his teacher caused him great pain and it made him (Seun) happy because he did not like that teacher.

Seun added that some people have the mindset that beating children is an African behaviour. However, the 41-year-old singer, who would be celebrating his 42nd birthday on January 11, 2025, said that it was Africans who were beaten. Hence, the question people should ask is who were the people beating Africans.

Seun Kuti speaks on maltreated 3-year-old pupil

The singer's statement was related to the three-year-old pupil in Christ-Mitots School in Ikorodu, Lagos, who was assaulted by his teacher Stella Nwadigo.

Stella Nwadigo hit the young boy multiple times for his inability to write some numbers correctly during her lesson. This caused uproar on social media and spurred the Lagos state government to arrest her.

Watch Seun Kuti's video below:

Reactions as Seun Kuti condemns beating children

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Seun Kuti speaks about how his dad Fela Kuti handled a teacher who beat him below:

@ayzne_:

"Please if you have anger issues don’t go for any teaching jobs and anything medicals etc. I beg you in the name of God."

@nimisokan123:

"The point is that the child is too small. I noticed the more you teach them aggressively the more they don’t know it, give dem a competitor compare them with love I swear he will force himself to know it."

@olayimartha:

"I don tell una before say everything no be police, the mother of the pikin suppose nod am before police arrive."

@ometbeauty_shop:

"Still wondering why her face is still clean because if I were to be the mother of that child this woman face for don rearrange."

VDM reacts to maltreated 3-year-old pupil

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Verydarkman fuming over a viral video of a teacher maltreating a young boy in a school has been trending.

Verydarkman vowed to march to the school with a crowd if the school owners failed to explain what led to the maltreatment of the child.

The Lagos state government has since taken action as the teacher has now been arrested while the video continues to spark reactions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng