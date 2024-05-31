Crises occurred at Aces Nursery Primary and Secondary School in Abuja when Muhammed Jimeta assaulted teacher Sekinat Adedeji

Sekinat Adedeji, the teacher, said she disciplined the child for being abusive

Magdalene Ukuedojor, an eyewitness, emphasized that the father's actions were unjustified

FCT, Abuja-A tumult erupted at Aces Nursery Primary and Secondary School in Abuja when Muhammed Jimeta, a father, assaulted teacher Sekinat Adedeji for reportedly disciplining his daughter, Karima Jimeta.

The incident transpired on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Abuja school witnessed a scene of a father assaulting a teacher Photo credit: Peeterv

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Punch, Sekinat Adedeji, the teacher, narrated that she was cradling her three-month-old baby when Muhammed Jimeta, the father of her student, assaulted her.

She explained that she teaches Karima Jimeta, who is enrolled in Basic Three.

Pronounced as “uwarka” in Hausa, literally meaning ‘Your Mother’, it is an abusive word used by stretching out one’s five fingers toward a person, the student cursed the teacher, which necessitated the discipline.

She said:

“It happened around 12:30 pm on the 29th of May, 2024 when I used a ruler on her leg when she and others were disturbing and were asked to kneel.

“She gave me ‘wanka’, that was why I beat her on the leg with a small ruler.”

"The father slapped me four times close to 4 pm because school closes at 3 pm. His daughter reported what happened at 12.30 pm to him at the close of school when he came to pick her up.

“The child is not serious with her studies and insults teachers that come to the class.”

Eyewitness recount ordeal

Magdalene Ukuedojor, an eyewitness to the incident, claimed that the female student has a history of disrespecting others.

She emphasized that the father had no valid reason to physically assault a nursing mother who also serves as his child's teacher.

She said:

‘It was when I came to pick up my son that I saw her outside, her face was already swollen. ‘She wee-weed on herself due to shock.

“And other teachers because they don’t want to talk and lose their jobs, everybody was angry that this girl is very insulting. She does this all the time. Parents are angry. He should have reported it to the school authorities not to beat the teacher up.”

Father: Teacher had been assaulting my child for weeks

When contacted, Jimeta said the teacher had been assaulting his child for weeks.

He said:

“After two days, she beat the child and sent her to come home and tell us that she’s beaten her and dared us to do what we want to do. If you see the marks and the blood on her legs. She made me crazy.”

60,000 apply for NELFUND loans in 1 week

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has revealed that over 60,000 students from federal tertiary institutions have registered on its portal to apply for loans.

Akintinde Sawyerr, the managing director/chief executive officer of NELFUND, made this announcement during a press conference held in Abuja following the launch of the loan application process on Thursday, May 30.

Source: Legit.ng