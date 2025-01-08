Singer Olajuwonlo Iledare, aka Jaywon, has reacted to the frequent taunts he gets from his colleague Odumodu Blvck and how it makes him feel

The 'This Year' crooner compared his early years in the industry and the current generation of artistes in the Nigerian music scene

In an interview with Legit.ng, Jaywon also spoke about his wish to win a Grammy award, among other issues

Nigerian singer Olajuwonlo Iledare, aka Jaywon, has opened up about his relationship with his colleague Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, and he how feels about the online attacks he gets from him.

Jaywon reacts to Odumodu Blvcks' online attacks. Image credit: 2odumodublck, @jaywonjuwonlo

Source: Instagram

According to Jaywon, he felt proud that his fans defended him after Odumodu Blvck taunted him for playing his classic song This Year in January 2025, after he released the song 13 years ago.

The music star also shared about his desire to collaborate with his younger colleague Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, and his wish to win a Grammy award, among other issues in this interview with Legit.ng.

Jaywon speaks about hit song This Year

Jaywon stated how it felt to have an evergreen song like This Year. He also revealed his intentions when he released the song over a decade ago. In his words:

"Having This Year resonate with people after so many years feels surreal and deeply rewarding. I wanted the song to carry a message of hope, positivity, and faith for anyone going through challenges. Seeing how much it still means to people today reaffirms why I made it—it’s a timeless reminder that better days lie ahead."

Jaywon, who said he does not like to dwell on negativity following Odumodu Blvck's decision to taunt him, noted that his colleague has been disrespectful to him. He also shared how he prefers to relate with people.

"I don’t have any personal issues with Odumodu Blvck. Yes, he has been acting disrespectful to me but whatever he may feel or express is his prerogative. I prefer to lead with peace and avoid unnecessary conflicts in 2025."

The music industry has grown - Jaywon admits

In addition, the singer described the quality of songs being released now compared to his early years in the industry.

"The music scene today has grown tremendously, and I love how diverse and innovative it has become. However, I believe there’s a certain depth and authenticity from the earlier days that’s missing in some songs today. That said, every generation has its sound and vibe, so it’s all about balance."

It is the desire of many Nigerian artistes to win the prestigious Grammy award and Jaywon is not left out. He noted what it would mean to him if he bagged the award.

"Winning a Grammy is every artist’s dream, and it would definitely be an honour for me."

Jaywon speaks on collaborating with Tems

The music star has collaborated with several artistes in the Nigerian music industry. However, he revealed the songstress he would like to feature with that he has not gotten the opportunity yet.

"There are so many incredible artistes I would love to work with. One person that comes to mind is Tems. Her energy, artistry, and global influence are unmatched, and I think we could create some magic."

Jaywon fires back at Odumodu Blvck

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jaywon had reacted to criticism from Odumodu Blvck over one of the songs he released 13 years ago.

Odumodu Blvck had shared that his trolling of Jaywon was actually a way to promote the singer, leaving many surprised.

However, Jaywon expressed that his song would thrive despite criticism, while showing his gratitude to his fans.

Source: Legit.ng