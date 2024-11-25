Nigerian singer Skales, whose real name is Raoul John Njeng-Njeng has weighed in on the ongoing feud between On-air personality Do2tun and his wife, Taiwo

Recall that Do2tun has come forward severally with claims that he has not had access to his kids since his marriage to his wife hit the rocks

Reacting to the debacle, Skales took to his official Twitter handle where he shared his take on the situation

Skales has waded into the drama between media personality and show host Do2tun, which has prevented him from seeing his kids for a while now.

The popular internet sensation celebrated his daughter Fioreyimika's 8th birthday in an emotional post some days ago.

Speaking on the situation, Skales took to the microblogging platform, X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts.

Skales emphatizes with Do2tun amid child custody battle. credit: @skales, @do2tun

According to him, it's sad to see Do2tun go through the battle with his ex-wife. He stated that no man should go through what the OAP is experiencing and said that anyone who supports such is evil.

In his words:

"Men this ain’t my problem but I am a father and it’s sad to see what my brother Dotun is going through. I don’t care who you are if you support what is been done to my brother Dotun or you are part of it … you are evil."

See Skales' tweets below:

How fans reacted to Skales' post

Read some reactions below:

@king_obn511:

"Bros you be no be parrot before ooo."

@hart_ben1:

"Okay, but Abeg leave X and focus. Or aren’t you seeing the record being broken on a daily?"

@P_blavk:

"Carry D matter enter Dotun Dm we won't really give af."

@iamdammybee:

"Lend a helping hand to him in anyway you can. Your tweet here won’t provide a solution to what he’s going through or change anything."

@femiogunleye9:

"But he's fertile now, he can still have a child with another understanding woman. It's never too late."

OAP Do2dtun’s ex-wife finally speaks

In a previous report by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun’s estranged wife, Taiwo Oyebanjo, broke her silence on social media.

Taiwo, who is a sister of singer Dbanj, blasted Do2dtun for making their private matter public while also spilling messy details about him.

She said she endured emotional, psychological, and even sexual abuse at the hands of her ex-partner for eight years.

